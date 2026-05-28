$1M donation promises to increase access to cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation is proud to announce plans for the renovation of a Calgary cardiac catheterization laboratory (cath lab) at Foothills Medical Centre. The renovation was galvanized thanks to a $1million gift from foundation donors Lorne & Kristi Jacobson and The Jacobson Family Foundation. The revitalized cath lab will be renamed The Jacobson Family Foundation Cardiac Catheterization Lab and will ensure healthcare professionals have access to the most state-of-the-art space, technology, and equipment with which to care for heart patients.

“Mr. and Mrs. Jacobson’s vision and leadership in championing Calgary healthcare is commendable. Their generous gift will offer health professionals an ultramodern space to perform the most cutting-edge heart procedures, so patients have access to the best, most advanced care possible.” Paul Rossmann, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Health Foundation

When asked why his family chose to support cardiac healthcare in Calgary, Mr. Jacobson spoke about their philosophy around giving back:

“Philanthropy is in our DNA. We set up The Jacobson Family Foundation to have the greatest impact on our community through the best means possible. Where heart health is concerned, my family and I saw an opportunity to make a tangible difference in a relatively short amount of time. We know cardiac care is an essential part of our medical system. I personally was blessed to receive life-saving care in this very cath lab following a heart attack and cardiac arrest in 2009. It was an obvious choice for my family to back the renovation of an indispensable piece of our healthcare system and fit perfectly with our philosophy of giving back in meaningful ways.” Lorne Jacobson, philanthropist and Calgary Health Foundation donor

Once renovated, the refurbished cath lab will become Calgary’s new flagship space for years to come and will give specialists the chance to offer all types of interventional cardiology procedures.

Furthermore, the investment will not only improve the experience and health of patients but will also have a huge impact on those who work in the lab.

“Many of our city’s cath labs need critical upgrades if we’re to continue to offer the first-class care we’re known for in Calgary. Not only will it allow us to offer patients the latest in cardiac diagnostic and treatment options, but it will reduce procedural delays and boost staff morale and productivity. Physicians will get to work in a newly renovated lab where they can address complex cases with greater precision and safety and offer hybrid and minimally invasive procedures. This helps keep physicians in Calgary and helps attract talent from elsewhere. Healthcare teams will also have the chance to work more efficiently together in a larger, brighter space with integrated systems and the best technology.” Dr. Bryan Har, Director of the Foothills Medical Centre Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

Along with the Jacobsons, other Calgary Health Foundation donors have also contributed toward The Jacobson Family Foundation Cardiac Catheterization Lab revitalization. It is the second of six labs at Foothills Medical Centre to be restored. The renovation of the first lab was completed in fall 2023, a project that was also funded by Calgary Health Foundation donors.

The foundation continues to raise money for our city’s cath labs. With a lifespan of 10-12 years, each lab will need ongoing philanthropic support to continue to offer cutting-edge healthcare technology.

If you would like to help ensure Calgarians continue to have access to the best cardiac care possible, visit givehealth.ca/donate or contact Calgary Health Foundation at fundraising@calgaryhealthfoundation.ca.

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About cardiac catheterization

Cardiac catheterization, also known as coronary angiography, is a minimally invasive technique that allows cardiologists, with the assistance of specialized nurses and technicians, to investigate heart abnormalities and identify and treat life-threatening blockages of the coronary arteries, replace heart valves, and treat electrical heart rhythm conditions. The technique uses thin, flexible tubes called a catheters that a cardiologist guides the tube through a blood vessel to the heart.

Results from cardiac catheterization give important details about the heart muscle, heart valves and blood vessels in the heart. During the procedure, a doctor can open a narrowed artery or test the physiology in the heart. Sometimes a piece of heart tissue is removed for examination.

The Foothills Medical Centre Cath Lab is one of three cardiac cath lab centers in Alberta (University of Alberta and Royal Alexandra Hospitals being the other two), and the only one in Southern Alberta. It is made up of six individual cath labs which serve patients from Red Deer to the south provincial border.

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization raising funds to advance healthcare. Since 1996, donor generosity has fueled progress, transformed care, and shaped healthier futures. At Calgary Health Foundation we find opportunities to work with donors, medical specialists, community partners, and the public to invest in innovation across the entire healthcare system, all with the goal of offering patients quicker recoveries, improved health outcomes, and a better quality of life. givehealth.ca

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