Global Drug Discovery Market Projected to Surpass USD 174.92 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 71.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 174.92 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.29% over 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The market is experiencing substantial growth as the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are rapidly adopting the artificial intelligence, high-throughput screening, genomics, and bioinformatics technologies for a faster therapeutic discovery and shorter drug development periods. Global drug development is also being transformed by increasing collaborations between pharma companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and AI technology providers.





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AI Integration and Precision Medicine Accelerating Drug Discovery Innovation

Artificial intelligence has proven transformative in areas such as target identification, molecular modeling, candidate optimization and predictive analytics in drug discovery. Pharma firms are adopting AI-powered platforms in research in the early stages of the workflow, to optimize efficiency of research, reduce development costs and increase chances of success in clinical trials.

The industry is also witnessing increased investment in precision medicine and biologics research, particularly in oncology, immunology, gene therapy, and RNA-based therapeutics. The development of next-generation sequencing and biomarker analytics is driving improvements in personalized treatment development.

Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies will continue to extend partnerships and licensing agreements with biotechnology companies and CROs to diversify their research pipelines and obtain targeted discovery technologies.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie

Merck & Co.

Roche

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Bayer

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Amgen

Sanofi

Bristol Myers Squibb

Abbott Laboratories

Gilead Sciences

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Biogen

Segmentation Analysis:

By Process

Target identification & validation retained the largest process share at approximately 33.47% in 2025 due to the growing availability of human genetic association data from genome-wide association studies globally. Candidate Validation is the most rapidly growing segment within the processes category, showing a CAGR of 10.45% till 2035 due to the understanding of the pharmaceutical industry globally.

By Technology

High-throughput screening dominated the drug discovery market in 2025 with approximately 41.29% share due to its ability to rapidly evaluate millions of compounds against biological targets using automated robotics globally. The bioinformatics sector is expected to register the highest CAGR over 2035 owing to rapid advances in genomics and proteomics globally.

By Drug Type

Small molecules dominated the drug discovery market in 2025 with approximately 59.41% revenue share due to their oral bioavailability and cost-effective manufacturing globally. Biologics are projected to witness the fastest CAGR through 2035 driven by increasing development of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapies, RNA therapeutics, and cell-based treatments.

By End User

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms dominated the drug discovery market during 2025 with a revenue share of around 52.56% owing to their high investment on research and development globally. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are forecasted to have the highest CAGR till 2035, since pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing early stages of drug discovery globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America accounts for a majority share of the world drug discovery market with approximately 41.27% revenue contribution in 2025, out of which the US holds around 83% share of North America’s drug discovery revenue. North America’s supremacy is owing to the fact that it has the world’s largest drug R&D expenditure and biotechnology venture capital funding.

The U.S. Drug Discovery Market was valued at approximately USD 24.53 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 62.14 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.74%. The U.S. dominates the global market for drug discovery because of the unique blend of academia’s ability to conduct biological innovation, the research and development facilities at the large pharmaceutical companies, which provide the infrastructure necessary for biotech to bring drugs to market, and the CRO industry, which can provide advanced drug discovery science at reasonable prices.

The Europe Drug Discovery Market is estimated to be USD 20.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.69% during 2026–2035. Europe is a mature drug discovery market due to the advanced large molecule discovery process of Roche and Novartis in Switzerland, the research centers of AstraZeneca in the UK and Sweden, Sanofi’s research in France, and the discoveries of Bayer and Merck KGaA in Germany.

The Asia Pacific region has been observed to be the fastest-growing drug discovery market, expected to grow at a rate of 9.82% between 2026 and 2035, mainly due to the increasing development of pharmaceutical research infrastructure in China and India, rise of biotech industry in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia, and cost benefits offered by Asian CRO partners.

Recent Developments:

2026: Eli Lilly expanded its AI-driven drug discovery collaboration platform to accelerate obesity, metabolic disorder, and neurodegenerative disease therapeutic development using advanced machine learning-based target identification technologies.

Eli Lilly expanded its AI-driven drug discovery collaboration platform to accelerate obesity, metabolic disorder, and neurodegenerative disease therapeutic development using advanced machine learning-based target identification technologies. 2026: Roche announced expansion of its precision oncology drug discovery programs integrating next-generation sequencing, biomarker analytics, and AI-assisted clinical candidate selection for personalized cancer therapies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & DRUG DEVELOPMENT COST METRICS – helps you understand pricing trends by drug type, benchmark pricing by key market players, drug discovery software and platform costs, and evolving clinical research and preclinical testing expenditure patterns globally.

– helps you understand pricing trends by drug type, benchmark pricing by key market players, drug discovery software and platform costs, and evolving clinical research and preclinical testing expenditure patterns globally. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE & APPROVAL FRAMEWORK METRICS – helps you evaluate regulatory trends across major countries, FDA, EMA, and PMDA drug discovery guidelines, orphan drug frameworks, and accelerated approval pathways influencing pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization.

– helps you evaluate regulatory trends across major countries, FDA, EMA, and PMDA drug discovery guidelines, orphan drug frameworks, and accelerated approval pathways influencing pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization. GLOBAL TRADE & SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS – helps you identify import-export trends, leading importing and exporting countries, cross-border pharmaceutical trade dynamics, and supply chain dependencies impacting drug discovery and development activities worldwide.

– helps you identify import-export trends, leading importing and exporting countries, cross-border pharmaceutical trade dynamics, and supply chain dependencies impacting drug discovery and development activities worldwide. ONCOLOGY & ADVANCED THERAPEUTIC PIPELINE METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in oncology drug discovery, targeted therapeutics, immuno-oncology research, and next-generation precision medicine development supported by expanding clinical pipelines globally.

– helps you uncover opportunities in oncology drug discovery, targeted therapeutics, immuno-oncology research, and next-generation precision medicine development supported by expanding clinical pipelines globally. NEUROLOGICAL, RARE DISEASE & VACCINE RESEARCH METRICS – helps you analyze advancements in neurodegenerative disease research, orphan drug development, infectious disease therapeutics, and vaccine discovery programs driving innovation across unmet medical needs.

– helps you analyze advancements in neurodegenerative disease research, orphan drug development, infectious disease therapeutics, and vaccine discovery programs driving innovation across unmet medical needs. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION & AI-DRIVEN DRUG DISCOVERY METRICS – helps you gauge adoption trends in AI-powered drug discovery platforms, computational biology, predictive analytics, automation technologies, and digital research tools accelerating drug candidate identification and development efficiency.

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Drug Discovery Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 71.95 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 174.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.29% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Process (Target Identification & Validation, Hit-to-Lead Identification, Candidate Validation, Others)

• By Technology (High-Throughput Screening, Bioinformatics, Molecular Modeling & Simulation, Genomics, Others)

• By Drug Type (Small Molecules, Biologics, Others)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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