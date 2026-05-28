Brepocitinib Interest Gains Momentum in Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies as Rheumatologists Signal Readiness for Targeted, Steroid-Sparing Therapies

Exton, PA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights has released the 2026 update of Market Dynamix™: Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies (IIM), US, revealing a market increasingly poised for disruption as rheumatologists seek more effective, targeted, and steroid-sparing treatment options across idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (IIM). Findings from the March 2026 survey of 103 rheumatologists show growing physician enthusiasm for pipeline innovation, particularly Priovant Therapeutics’ brepocitinib, which emerged as the leading late-stage pipeline asset evaluated in the study.

Although glucocorticoids remain foundational across classic dermatomyositis (DM), clinically amyopathic dermatomyositis (CADM), and polymyositis (PM), physicians continue to report significant dissatisfaction with current management strategies. Fewer than half of DM and PM patients are considered well-managed on existing regimens, while only a minority of rheumatologists report satisfaction with currently available therapies. Physicians consistently cite the lack of steroid-free treatment options, inadequate efficacy, and difficulty achieving durable remission as the most pressing challenges in IIM management. As one respondent noted, “We do not have good treatment options if the patient does not respond to IVIg. Many patients have difficulty tapering steroids.”

The findings also point to meaningful changes in treatment behavior over the past year. Rheumatologists report shifting toward earlier use of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) and off-label biologics/JAK inhibitors while pursuing more aggressive steroid tapering strategies. IVIg has become an increasingly important tool, particularly for patients with refractory muscle or skin disease; however, its use is constrained by high treatment cost, multi-day infusion burden, and safety concerns such as thromboembolic risk. Amidst this backdrop, physicians estimate that nearly half of IIM patients across subtypes would be candidates for a new advanced systemic therapy, underscoring substantial opportunity for emerging pipeline agents.

Among therapies in development, brepocitinib demonstrated the strongest commercial momentum in the 2026 analysis. Nearly half of rheumatologists ranked the TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor as their most preferred pipeline therapy for IIM, representing a notable increase from the prior year. A majority report they would be highly likely to prescribe brepocitinib if approved for classic DM, and most physicians expect to incorporate the therapy within six months of launch. Rheumatologists estimate a sizeable proportion of their classic DM patients would be candidates for the agent.

The enthusiasm appears closely tied to brepocitinib’s pivotal Phase III data profile, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements in Total Improvement Score (TIS), skin disease activity, muscle strength, and disability outcomes, alongside meaningful steroid tapering success. Rheumatologists responding to the study repeatedly emphasized the importance of oral administration, efficacy across disease domains, and steroid-sparing potential.

Importantly, the study also reveals that safety perceptions surrounding the broader JAK class remain a meaningful hurdle for the therapy, despite encouraging trial safety data. Although brepocitinib’s pivotal study did not demonstrate increased rates of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) or thromboembolic events relative to placebo, rheumatologists continue to express caution regarding long-term safety risks associated with JAK inhibition.

Beyond brepocitinib, AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo (anifrolumab) maintained strong physician interest due largely to familiarity from lupus treatment experience and comfort with its mechanism of action targeting the type I interferon receptor. More than 60% of rheumatologists report they would be highly likely to prescribe Saphnelo if approved for classic DM and PM, with many physicians citing existing experience using the therapy in connective tissue diseases and refractory cutaneous manifestations.

At the broader mechanism level, cell therapy approaches such as CAR-T generated substantial long-term enthusiasm among rheumatologists. In the 2026 update, cell therapy ranked as the most promising future option for IIM treatment, with 62% of physicians believing these approaches could become “paradigm-shifting” over the next five to ten years.

The Market Dynamix™: Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies (US) 2026 service delivers comprehensive analysis of diagnosis trends, treatment patterns, unmet needs, pipeline positioning, physician perceptions, and future market evolution across idiopathic inflammatory myopathies. The refresh includes updated insights into advanced treatment adoption, steroid management strategies, physician attitudes toward targeted therapies, and launch readiness for emerging agents including brepocitinib, Saphnelo, argenx’s Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod), and Pfizer’s dazukibart.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech markets. By combining physician, patient, and payer perspectives into a single integrated view, Spherix helps brand teams, market access stakeholders, and investors understand how a specialty market actually behaves, not how any one stakeholder describes it. The firm operates eight dedicated therapeutic franchises – Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Rheumatology – alongside a fully dedicated Market Access team. Each franchise is led by hyper-focused analysts and researchers who track these specialty areas full-time, drawing on independently curated communities of vetted practicing specialists, KOLs, patients recruited through treating physicians and advocacy partners, and medical and pharmacy directors at commercial and government payers. Spherix delivers quarterly trending, launch tracking, chart audits, KOL synthesis, patient experience research, and payer and market access intelligence that support confident, strategic decision-making across the pharma lifecycle. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Spherix has been a go-to resource for more than a decade for leading brands, market access stakeholders, industry media outlets, financial analysts, professional organizations, and patient advocacy groups seeking an unbiased, holistic view of specialty markets.

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