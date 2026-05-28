The Academy of Interpretation and De La Mora Institute of Interpretation Announce Partnership to Expand Interpreter Training Opportunities

VIENNA, Va., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) is proud to announce a new partnership with De La Mora Institute of Interpretation aimed at expanding access to high-quality interpreter education and strengthening collaboration within the interpreter training industry.

Through this partnership, both organizations will host and promote each other’s courses on their respective platforms, allowing students from both communities to access a broader range of interpreter training programs. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving interpreter education and supporting the continued professional development of interpreters across the country.

The interpreter training industry has seen rapid growth in recent years as demand for qualified interpreters increases across healthcare, legal, educational, and government sectors. Partnerships like this help ensure that interpreters have access to diverse training opportunities, specialized expertise, and flexible learning pathways that support their professional advancement.

“Collaboration is essential to strengthening the interpreter profession,” said Maria Teresa, Assistant Director of Education at the Academy of Interpretation. “By partnering with the De La Mora Institute of Interpretation, we are expanding the reach of both organizations’ educational offerings and helping interpreters access the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in a variety of interpreting environments.”

Through this agreement, AOI students will gain access to courses developed by the De La Mora Institute, while De La Mora students will have the opportunity to enroll in AOI’s interpreter training programs through their platform. The partnership is designed to create a more interconnected learning ecosystem that benefits interpreters, educators, and the broader language services industry.

“We are excited to work alongside the Academy of Interpretation to broaden opportunities for interpreters seeking professional training,” said Claudia Eslava, Director of Operations at De La Mora Institute of Interpretation. “By sharing our course offerings and expertise, we can better serve interpreters and support the growing need for skilled professionals in the field.”

To start, the Academy of Interpretation will feature five courses from De La Mora with plans to add more trainings throughout the year. These five courses include:

De La Mora will feature the AOI’s entire training catalog.

This partnership highlights a growing trend within the interpreter education community: organizations working together to elevate training standards, increase accessibility, and strengthen the professional pipeline for future interpreters.

Both training institutions look forward to continuing to develop new collaborative initiatives that support interpreters at every stage of their careers.

For more information about the Academy of Interpretation and available courses, visit https://www.academyofinterpretation.com/

To learn more about the De La Mora Institute of Interpretation, visit https://www.delamorainstitute.com/

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

Academy of Interpretation

marketing@academyofinterpretation.com