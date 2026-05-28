EPAS Calls for Senate Review of Captain Jeffrey Anderson’s ICAO Nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety (EPAS) , an aviation advocacy organization focused on pilot representation and aviation policy, is encouraging members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to move forward with the review process for Captain Jeffrey Anderson’s nomination to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The organization issued the statement following recent political developments in Indiana, which EPAS says reflect continued support among Republican voters for candidates aligned with President Donald Trump’s policy agenda.

Captain Anderson was nominated by President Trump to serve as the United States representative to ICAO, a United Nations specialized agency that works with member states to establish international aviation standards, safety guidance, and operational coordination policies.

According to EPAS, the nomination comes at a time when global aviation policy discussions continue to evolve in areas including international safety standards, airspace coordination, pilot operations, and emerging aviation technologies.

“ICAO plays an important role in international aviation cooperation and policy development,” EPAS stated. “The organization believes experienced aviation professionals can provide valuable operational insight in discussions that affect pilots, airlines, and passengers worldwide.”

EPAS described Captain Anderson as an experienced aviator with industry knowledge that could contribute to ongoing international aviation discussions. The group also stated that aviation leadership positions benefit from individuals with practical operational backgrounds and firsthand industry experience.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is responsible for reviewing nominations related to international diplomatic and organizational appointments before they advance through the confirmation process.

ICAO continues to influence aviation-related frameworks involving safety standards, training practices, international coordination, and regulatory guidance among participating countries. Aviation organizations and industry stakeholders often monitor leadership appointments closely due to the potential impact on future policy direction and international collaboration.

EPAS said it supports timely consideration of the nomination and emphasized the importance of maintaining active U.S. participation in international aviation policy discussions.

The organization also noted that aviation professionals and industry advocates continue to follow developments involving international aviation governance, operational standards, and pilot representation within global institutions.