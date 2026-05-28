United States Mint Releases Best of the Mint 1916 Mercury Dime Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will release the Best of the Mint 1916 Mercury Dime Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set—the first of five numismatic gold coin and companion silver medal sets celebrating the Mint’s special journey through history—on June 4, 2026, at noon EDT. Orders are limited to one set per household for 24 hours, beginning from the on-sale release date and time.

In honor of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, the Mint curated a list of 21 historic coins spanning our Nation’s history, from its founding in 1792 to the 21st century. Following public input and expert recommendation, five Best of the Mint coins were selected for this special series: the 1916 Mercury Dime, the 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar, the 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar, the 1804 Silver Dollar, and the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin.

The Best of the Mint 1916 Mercury Dime Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set features a 24-karat one-tenth ounce fine gold coin and a one-ounce medal made of 99.9% fine silver. Pricing for this product is in accordance with the United States Mint pricing range table for gold coins.

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert for this set or view other Semiquincentennial Numismatic products.

1916 Mercury Dime 24K Gold Coin

The coin’s obverse (heads) depicts Liberty in profile facing left, wearing a winged cap symbolizing freedom of thought. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1916.” To commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding, the coin features a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral “250.” The coin’s reverse (tails) depicts a fasces (a bundle of rods) to symbolize strength through unity. The battle ax and the olive branch represent America’s military readiness and her desire for peace. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DIME.”

1916 Mercury Dime – Inspired Silver Medal

Also known as the Winged Liberty Dime, the medal’s obverse features a design that spans from obverse to reverse and reflects the original coin’s period of circulation from 1916 through 1945. The design represents years of great change and upheaval for the United States, both domestically and abroad. Observing that the United States would enter two world wars during this period, Liberty is depicted in both defensive and offensive postures.

The medal’s reverse design extends to the reverse with rays emitting from Liberty’s sword, symbolic of hope at the end of conflict. The Great Depression is represented by the Hooverville shacks, and the swirling waves in the background represent the Dust Bowl. The inscription is “1916–1945.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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