Ghent, BELGIUM, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Publication of transparency notifications

(Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholders in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market)

Biotalys NV (Euronext Brussel : BTLS) (the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, announces today, in accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that it has received transparency notifications from Agri Investment Fund BV, ASR Vermogensbeheer NV, Gimv NV and Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV, and Madeli Participaties BV.

1. Agri Investment Fund BV

Agri Investment Fund BV has announced that, on 20 May 2026, it held 6,893,252 shares of Biotalys, representing 15.17% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 22 May 2026 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Private Stichting Jacob-Ferdinand Mellaerts, Diestsevest 32 5b, 3000 Leuven M.R.B.B. BV, Diestsevest 32 5b, 3000 Leuven Agri Investment Fund BV, Diestsevest 32 5b, 3000 Leuven

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 20 May 2026

Threshold that is crossed: 15%

Denominator: 45,444,456

Notified details:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Private Stichting Jacob-Ferdinand Mellaerts 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Agri Investment Fund BV 4,736,390 6,893,252 0 15.17 % 0.00 % TOTAL 6,893,252 0 15.17 % 0.00 %

Private Stichting Jacob-Ferdinand Mellaerts holds 76.76% in M.R.B.B. BV;

M.R.B.B. BV holds 100% in Agri Investment Fund BV.

2. ASR Vermogensbeheer NV



ASR Vermogensbeheer NV has announced that, on 20 May 2026, it held 3,400,770 shares of Biotalys, representing 7.48% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 22 May 2026 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: ASR Nederland NV, Archimedeslaan 10, 3584 BA Utrecht, The Netherlands ASR Vermogenbeheer NV, Archimedeslaan 10, 3584 BA Utrecht, The Nederlands

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 20 May 2026

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 45,444,456

Notified details:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities ASR Nederland NV 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % ASR Vermogenbeheer NV 0 3,400,770 0 7.48 % 0.00 % TOTAL 3,400,770 0 7.48 % 0.00 %

ASR Nederland NV, listed on Euronext Amsterdam, controls ASR Vermogensbeheer NV conform article 1:14-1:18 WVV;

ASR Nederland NV is not controlled itself.

3. Gimv NV and Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV



Gimv NV and Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV have announced that, on 20 May 2026, combined they held 5,185,319 shares of Biotalys, representing 11.41% of the total number of voting rights, while Gimv NV individually held 2,749,854 shares of Biotalys, representing 6.05% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 27 May 2026 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Gimv NV, Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerp Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV, Oude Graanmarkt 63, 1000 Brussels

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 20 May 2026

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 45,444,456

Notified details:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Gimv NV 1,812,583 2,749,854 0 6.05 % 0.00 % Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen 2,494,818 2,435,465 0 5.36 % 0.00



%



TOTAL 5,185,319 0 11.41 % 0.00 %

37.14% of shares in Gimv NV are held by WorxInvest NV; the remaining 62.86% is freefloat.

Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV (BFV) is owned for 100% by the Flemish Region; the management of the participation of BFV in Biotalys is transferred to Gimv following a three party agreement between the Flemish Region, Gimv and PMV; hence the acting in concert.

4. Madeli Participaties BV



Madeli Participaties BV has announced that, on 20 May 2026, it held 1,948,798 shares of Biotalys, representing 4.29% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 27 May 2026 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold; downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Madeli Participaties BV, Leeuwenhoekweg 46, 2661 CZ Bergschenhoek (NL) Fran-I BV, Leeuwenhoekweg 46, 2661 CZ Bergschenhoek (NL) BBG-II BV, Leeuwenhoekweg 46, 2661 CZ Bergschenhoek (NL) Ermati-III BV, Leeuwenhoekweg 46, 2661 CZ Bergschenhoek (NL) Madeli BV, Leeuwenhoekweg 46, 2661 CZ Bergschenhoek (NL) Maurits de Ruiter Wouter de Ruiter Henk de Ruiter

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 20 May 2026

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 45,444,456

Notified details:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Maurits de Ruiter 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Wouter de Ruiter 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Henk de Ruiter 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Madeli Participaties BV 1,948,798 1,948,798 0 4.29 % 0.00 % TOTAL 1,948,798 0 4.29 % 0.00 %

Madeli Participaties BV is controlled by Madeli BV. The latter company is controlled for 33.33% each by the following entities: Fran-I BV (controlled by Maurits de Ruiter), BBG-II BV (controlled by Wouter de Ruiter) en Ermati-III BV (controlled by Henk de Ruiter).





The transparency notifications can be found on www.biotalys.com/investors.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: IR@biotalys.com