Garcia Hand Picked Returns Home to California Where it all Began

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garcia Hand Picked, the cannabis brand created by The Garcia Family to honor Jerry’s enduring legacy, is proud to announce its return to California where the brand debuted back in 2020. Beginning June 5, 2026, Garcia Hand Picked products will be available at licensed dispensaries in California, distributed statewide through Kiva Sales & Service (KSS).

After a successful limited release last summer for Jerry Week, Garcia Hand Picked will return to the roots, culture, community, and craft cannabis ethos that Jerry Garcia himself embodied with a new line of products manufactured by Solful, a premium California cannabis company, recognized for setting the standard in premier, sun-grown cannabis. Known for their award-winning dispensaries, Solful has evolved beyond retail with boutique manufacturing operations in Santa Rosa and Humboldt County. The Garcia Family and their partner Holistic Industries intentionally chose to partner with Solful, a company that shares their uncompromising commitment to sun-grown quality and their deep respect for the farmers who grow it.

“We’re excited for Garcia Hand Picked to return to its roots. California has always been a special place in our family. It shaped our dad’s artistic inspiration as both a musician and a visual artist. The state’s counterculture fostered community and creativity, often shared with a joint in hand. With our return, we hope to carry that spirit forward, bringing people together to enjoy cannabis and keep the playful, prankster energy alive!” said Trixie Garcia, daughter of the late Jerry Garcia. “We created Garcia Hand Picked because cannabis has always been a part of our family. It’s how Jerry connected with friends, how he relaxed, and a tool he used to explore his imagination. Bringing the brand back to California isn’t just a business decision; it’s about honoring Jerry’s legacy the right way. The small farmers of the Emerald Triangle are the best of California cannabis, and that’s exactly where Garcia Hand Picked belongs.”

The California line will launch with 5-pack pre-rolls, Double Doobies (2-pack pre-rolls), and whole bud flower. The pre-rolls are crafted using small-batch, refined rolling techniques and flower sourced directly from Garcia Hand Picked’s farm partners. Additional products will be introduced based on market demand. True to the brand’s founding philosophy, every Garcia Hand Picked product in California will be sourced from small, sun-grown legacy farms in the Emerald Triangle, the same legendary region that has produced some of the finest cannabis in the world for generations. Each partner farm is among the most respected in California, representing the best that craft cannabis has to offer, with each farm providing a different strain:

Canna Country Farm (Flower: Lavender Sunrise): A multigenerational family farm in Southern Humboldt, Canna Country grows on-farm bred cultivars selected for their smoking qualities and effects. Their hand-crafted flower has been recognized for exceptional quality at the Emerald Cup. About Lavender Sunrise Sativa Strain - Aroma/Flavor: coffee, sweet cream, lavender. Lineage: Birthday Cake X Burmese.



A multigenerational family farm in Southern Humboldt, Canna Country grows on-farm bred cultivars selected for their smoking qualities and effects. Their hand-crafted flower has been recognized for exceptional quality at the Emerald Cup. About Lavender Sunrise Sativa Strain - Aroma/Flavor: coffee, sweet cream, lavender. Lineage: Birthday Cake X Burmese. Greenshock Farms (Flower: Skunk Gas): Founded over 20 years ago, Greenshock is rooted in the belief that nothing beats simply, naturally grown cannabis nurtured in the mountains. With consecutive wins at the Emerald Cup and CA State Fair, Greenshock’s award-winning genetics are bred for distinctive terpene profiles that deliver mouthwatering aromas and sublime effects. About Skunk Gas Indica Strain - Aroma/Flavor: skunk, diesel, menthol. Lineage: Green Lantern X (Double OG Chem X Long Valley Royal Kush Skunk).





Founded over 20 years ago, Greenshock is rooted in the belief that nothing beats simply, naturally grown cannabis nurtured in the mountains. With consecutive wins at the Emerald Cup and CA State Fair, Greenshock’s award-winning genetics are bred for distinctive terpene profiles that deliver mouthwatering aromas and sublime effects. About Skunk Gas Indica Strain - Aroma/Flavor: skunk, diesel, menthol. Lineage: Green Lantern X (Double OG Chem X Long Valley Royal Kush Skunk). Galactic Farms (Flower & Pre-rolls: Under the Stars): A second-generation regenerative homestead tucked along the Eel River in Humboldt County, husband-and-wife team Indy and Rachael farm with a habitat-first philosophy, tending living soils, bees, and seasonal crops that express the true terroir of their land. About Under the Stars Indica Strain - Aroma/Flavor: forest floor, molasses, hint of pine. Lineage: Sister of OG Kush.



A second-generation regenerative homestead tucked along the Eel River in Humboldt County, husband-and-wife team Indy and Rachael farm with a habitat-first philosophy, tending living soils, bees, and seasonal crops that express the true terroir of their land. About Under the Stars Indica Strain - Aroma/Flavor: forest floor, molasses, hint of pine. Lineage: Sister of OG Kush. Rebel Grown (Flower: Rebel Sour and Double OG Chem, Pre-rolls: Double OG Chem): Deep in Southern Humboldt's legendary Palo Verde Appellation, Dan and his team cultivate off-grid, organically grown sun cannabis with over a decade of in-house breeding expertise and a biodiverse homestead that has earned some of the highest accolades in the Emerald Triangle, including 1st Place Sun Grown Flower and Sun Grown Breeder's Cup at Emerald Cup. About Rebel Sour Sativa Strain - Aroma/Flavor: kerosene, black pepper, hint of lemon. Lineage: Sour Diesel X Double OG Sour. About Double OG Chem Hybrid Strain - Aroma/flavor: musk, cedar, fuel. Lineage: OG Sour X OG Chem.





Deep in Southern Humboldt's legendary Palo Verde Appellation, Dan and his team cultivate off-grid, organically grown sun cannabis with over a decade of in-house breeding expertise and a biodiverse homestead that has earned some of the highest accolades in the Emerald Triangle, including 1st Place Sun Grown Flower and Sun Grown Breeder's Cup at Emerald Cup. About Rebel Sour Sativa Strain - Aroma/Flavor: kerosene, black pepper, hint of lemon. Lineage: Sour Diesel X Double OG Sour. About Double OG Chem Hybrid Strain - Aroma/flavor: musk, cedar, fuel. Lineage: OG Sour X OG Chem. Sunrise Gardens (Pre-rolls: Tropicanna Cherry): A solar-powered farm committed to producing the purest cannabis while treading lightly on the land by crafting their own compost, brewing compost teas, and hand-selecting cultivars each season with a deep, enduring love for the plant. About Tropicanna Cherry Sativa Strain - Aroma/Flavor: sour cherry, sweet citrus, nutmeg. Lineage: Tropicanna Cookies X Cherry Cookies.

Fans can also look forward to Garcia Hand Picked’s “Summer 2026 CA Tour” with branded consumer events and activations at participating dispensaries and licensed cannabis consumption lounges throughout the state. The tour will bring together immersive brand activations, public flower tastings, and opportunities to meet Garcia Hand Picked’s partner farmers whose work reflects the same care and authenticity Jerry valued throughout his life. Guests will also experience a rare glimpse into Jerry’s world through hand-selected photography from Jay Blakesberg’s collection, musical tributes to Jerry performed by DJ Dark Star Dan spinning tunes (San Francisco) and Eric Krasno performing a Jerry Garcia inspired acoustic set (Los Angeles), and a series of special moments designed to honor the creativity, connection, and free-spirited energy that continue to define his legacy. The current lineup includes four free community events:

Garcia Hand Picked will be available at licensed dispensaries across California through KSS, one of the state’s most respected cannabis distributors. Current dispensary locations include: CBCB Berkeley, Chuck’s Wellness, Erba, Farmhouse Artisan Market, Golden Hour Collective, Herb + Market Humboldt, Liberty Beach Center, Sespe Creek, Sessions by the Bay, Sol De Mendocino, The Woods WeHo, Urbana, and Velvet. You can also find Garcia Hand Picked using the store locator at: https://www.garciahandpicked.com/store-locator/.

About Jerry Garcia

Jerry Garcia (1942-1995) created an unparalleled legacy across the American landscape, most notably in his role as a founding member, singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead. Garcia’s unmistakable guitar tone enchanted multitudes of “Deadheads” throughout the band’s 30-year career and beyond. His work with the Jerry Garcia Band, Old and in the Way, Legion of Mary, Garcia/Grisman, and projects with Merl Saunders, only scratch at the surface of his musical influences, as he set out to master the Great American Songbook. Unequivocally devoted to the craft of music, Garcia continues to inspire future generations through the body of work he has left behind and his creative spirit.

About Garcia Hand Picked

Garcia Hand Picked is a collection of cannabis products and merchandise created to honor the legacy of Jerry Garcia. From plant genetics to packaging design and marketing, Garcia Hand Picked has been carefully curated by The Garcia Family in collaboration with Holistic Industries to create an inspired cannabis experience that’s the highest quality, spontaneous, harmonious, and brings people together in the way only Jerry could. Garcia Hand Picked is available at licensed cannabis dispensaries in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.garciahandpicked.com.