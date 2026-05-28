ThermoWorks Expands Beyond Temperature with Launch of Gravitas™ Precision Kitchen Scale

American Fork, Utah, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fork, Utah— [May 28, 2026] — ThermoWorks, the global leader in precision temperature tools, today announced its expansion into a brand-new product category with the release of the Gravitas™ Precision Kitchen Scale. Built for cooks, bakers, pitmasters, and chefs who demand absolute control over their craft, Gravitas delivers the same gold-standard accuracy and rugged usability that professionals trust in the Thermapen for weight measurement.

For years, serious cooks have had to choose between delicate laboratory scales or cheap houseware kitchen scales that time out mid-recipe. Gravitas eliminates guesswork, measuring down to the tenth of a gram and a thousandth of an ounce with an incredible accuracy rating of ±0.7 g. To prove it, every single Gravitas scale includes a NIST-traceable calibration certificate verifying its precision.

A New Frontier in Culinary Precision

Randy Owen, CEO and Founder of ThermoWorks: "For decades, ThermoWorks has been synonymous with temperature precision. But temperature is only half the equation in a successful kitchen; weight is the other. Our customers have been asking us for years to build a scale that matches the accuracy, intuitive design, and rugged durability of the Thermapen. With Gravitas, we didn’t just build another scale; we rethought the entire user experience to solve the everyday frustrations consumers face, from blocked displays to annoying auto-shutoffs. We are thrilled to bring the ThermoWorks standard of excellence into this brand-new category."

The Ultimate Solution for Missing Measurements



Gravitas addresses a number of frustrations common with ordinary kitchen scales, including blocked displays, premature auto-shutoffs, inconsistent precision, and lack of durability in demanding kitchen environments.

The Gravitas sets a new benchmark for precision, backed by a NIST-traceable calibration certificate included with every single unit. At ThermoWorks, our reputation is built on universal trust, exceptional repeatability, and unmatched accuracy. The Gravitas sets a new benchmark for precision, backed by a NIST-traceable calibration certificate included with every single unit. At ThermoWorks, our reputation is built on universal trust, exceptional repeatability, and unmatched accuracy. While the market is flooded with generic, cheap scales, the rigorous validation and premium build of the Gravitas completely solidify its value as a true precision instrument.

Fully Wireless, Removable Display: Gravitas features the ultimate kitchen scale display with a fully wireless, removable design that makes blocked readouts a thing of the past. Users can easily pull the backlit display away from the base to view measurements clearly, even when working with oversized bowls, sheet pans, heavy meat trays, or food-trap wires. Large digits, integrated magnets for convenient mounting, and a 180° auto-rotating screen ensure the display stays easy to read from virtually any angle.





20-Minute Extended Memory: No more lost measurements mid-recipe. Gravitas keeps the display active for 5 minutes after the last weight change, then enters a 15-minute standby mode that remembers the last reading before shutting off.



Praise from the Pros

To celebrate the launch, ThermoWorks partnered with leading culinary experts across baking, pastry, barbecue, and pizza-making to put Gravitas to the test.

Liz Marek, Founder of Sugar Geek Show: “Thermoworks tools have literally changed the way I bake and cook because they allow me to work at a level of speed and accuracy I never had before. I’ll never use anything else.”

Rose Levy Beranbaum, Award-Winning Author of The Cake Bible:

"Precision is the core of successful baking, which is why I have always insisted on weighing ingredients. The fact that Gravitas comes with a NIST-traceable calibration certificate provides a level of accuracy and confidence that simply hasn’t existed in consumer kitchen scales until now."

Brad Robinson, Founder of Chuds BBQ: “Sausage making is a blend of science and creativity, involving precise measurements of fat ratios, water content, spices, and binders. An accurate scale is crucial for consistently achieving the perfect link. When using curing salts, a proper gram scale is essential to ensure quality and safety. However, many scales have a limitation: they can’t display the screen when used with larger containers. Thermoworks solves this problem!”



Built for the Rigors of Messy Kitchens

True to the ThermoWorks heritage, Gravitas is engineered for commercial-grade durability. It features an IP66/67 waterproof rating, allowing it to survive heavy spills and easy cleaning at harsh workstations. The stainless steel measuring plate removes effortlessly for quick hand washing, and the unit boasts an industrial battery life, yielding up to 450 hours of display life and 300 hours of base operation on a single AAA battery.

Availability

The Gravitas Precision Kitchen Scale measures up to 11 lbs and is available in five bold colors designed to match the iconic Thermapen lineup. Gravitas is available for pre-order at www.thermoworks.com .

About ThermoWorks

Based in American Fork, Utah, ThermoWorks specializes in providing professional-grade temperature and measurement tools to commercial kitchens, food processors, and home cooks. Known globally for Thermapen, ThermoWorks focuses on speed, accuracy, and robust design to help culinary enthusiasts and professionals achieve perfect results every time.

Contact: megan.benson@thermoworks.com

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Video: https://youtu.be/FgG2M8LoGU0