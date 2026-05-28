Allsup Highlights Stroke Awareness And SSDI Eligibility During National Stroke Awareness Month

Belleville, Illinois, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Stroke Awareness Month, Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is highlighting how stroke survivors with lasting physical or cognitive limitations may qualify for SSDI benefits — and why the timing of an application matters significantly for the financial support survivors receive.

Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability in the U.S. More than 795,000 people have a stroke each year — one every 40 seconds — and stroke reduces mobility in more than half of survivors age 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Stroke-related costs in the U.S. reached nearly $56.2 billion between 2019 and 2020, the CDC reported. And while stroke is often associated with older adults, CDC data show self-reported stroke prevalence increased 7.8% nationwide from 2011–2013 to 2020–2022, with increases occurring among adults ages 18–64.

“Recovery after a stroke can be physically and emotionally demanding,” said Terry J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “Our team guides individuals through the complexities of the SSDI process, helping to avoid delays, costly mistakes and denials that can occur when applying alone.”

SSDI Offers Critical Support For Stroke Survivors

For individuals who cannot return to work following a stroke, SSDI provides monthly income and access to Medicare — critical for ongoing rehabilitation and follow-up care. Allsup has helped more than 425,000 individuals nationwide obtain SSDI benefits and provides expert assistance navigating complex healthcare programs, including Medicare.

Applying promptly following a stroke protects a broader package of benefits: SSDI may pay retroactive benefits for up to 12 months before the application date if SSA determines the disability began during that period and other requirements are met, as well as dependent benefits for children under 18, a Social Security earnings record freeze that can improve future retirement income, and the option to extend COBRA health coverage by an additional 11 months.

Risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity and type 2 diabetes are contributing to higher stroke rates in younger populations, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). Many strokes are preventable through managing chronic conditions and maintaining healthy habits. Prevention is critical, and so is knowing how to respond when a stroke occurs. The acronym B.E. F.A.S.T. — which stands for Balance, Eyes, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911 — can help people recognize signs of stroke and act quickly. In addition to early recognition, emerging medical advances are transforming how strokes are treated and improving recovery outcomes.

Medical Innovations

New medical advances are offering improved outcomes for stroke treatment and rehabilitation:

A Stanford-developed “milli-spinner” thrombectomy device has shown success in removing blood clots more effectively and may help improve conditions after ischemic stroke.

Regenerative treatments such as mesenchymal stem cells, exosomes and gene-editing techniques are showing promise in promoting brain repair after stroke, according to Frontiers in Neuroscience .

. An NIH-funded study found that intravenous uric acid, combined with standard stroke care in animal models, improved neurological recovery.

These advances are creating new pathways to improve stroke recovery and help reduce long-term disability. Alongside medical care, financial support services are essential for navigating life after a stroke.

The SSA evaluates SSDI claims under Medical Listing 11.04 (see Vascular Insult to the Brain), which covers impairments in speech, motor function or cognitive ability persisting at least three months after a stroke. Survivors who do not meet the specific listing criteria may still qualify through a review of how their functional limitations affect the ability to perform sustained work. Expert documentation of those day-to-day limits — not diagnosis alone — is frequently what determines approval. A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found that claimants with representatives were awarded benefits at a rate nearly three times higher than those without.

Disability Financial Solutions® Offers Additional Support

The Allsup exclusive Disability Financial Solutions® service connects eligible customers with resources that support housing, utilities, medical expenses and more during the SSDI process. This service helps stroke survivors address the financial challenges that can follow a disabling medical event.

To learn more about applying for SSDI, checking eligibility or filing an appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276. Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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