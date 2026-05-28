IKO Completes Blair Rubber® Solar Project, Marking Seville’s First Commercial Solar Installation

Seville, Ohio, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO has completed a solar energy installation at its Blair Rubber manufacturing facility in Seville, Ohio, developed in collaboration with Artisun Solar. The project supports Beyond™, IKO’s sustainability program focused on advancing responsible operations across its North American facilities, and communities. The installation also marks the first commercial solar project in the Village of Seville, Ohio.



Blair Rubber Company is an affiliate of IKO, manufacturing a complete line of corrosion-resistant rubber linings and conveyor belt splice products.

The newly installed 503.1 kW (DC) solar system is expected to generate equivalent to 16% of the facility’s total energy demand, or approximately 536,000 kWh of electricity annually, while creating an equivalent number of renewable energy certificates (RECs). Over its lifetime, the installation is projected to deliver more than $2.7 million in avoided energy costs and offset approximately 10,541.8 metric tons of CO₂ emissions.

This project represents a practical application of IKO’s sustainability strategy, focused on integrating renewable energy solutions across manufacturing operations and associated electrical grids. The installation was developed and executed by Artisun Solar in coordination with IKO’s sustainability team, site leadership at Blair Rubber and external contractors. Throughout the project, teams worked closely with the Village of Seville to support permitting and interconnection processes.

The newly constructed roofing system utilized IKO Innovi™ TPO, IKOTherm Polyiso, and IKOTherm Covershield. The Artisun team noted that the system was installed with specific design measures implemented to protect long-term performance. “At the Blair Rubber facility, we focused on a design that delivers high energy output while preserving the roof’s lifespan. The result is a solar array that supports IKO’s power needs and keeps the facility’s structural integrity intact,” said Peter Whitney, Vice President, Artisun Solar.

“Projects like this at Blair Rubber demonstrate how we are putting our Beyond program into practice at the facility level,” said Darren Rafter, Director, Sustainability, IKO North America. “While renewable energy is one part of the approach, we are also focused on advancing resource efficiency across our operations.”

Through Beyond, IKO continues to focus on energy efficiency, responsible resource management and increased transparency across its operations. In the past, IKO has implemented initiatives such as product waste recovery and reuse systems at its commercial roofing plant in Hagerstown (Maryland) and an in-line asphalt shingle recycling system at its Hawkesbury (Ontario) facility designed to reduce raw material use and landfill waste.

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About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing, and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

About IKO Beyond™

IKO Beyond is IKO’s comprehensive sustainability program focused on Environment, People and Business, rooted in IKO’s core values of Sharing Knowledge, Performance, Integrity, Humility, Long-Term Thinking and Agility.

About Blair Rubber

Blair Rubber Company (An affiliate of IKO) is the only US-based manufacturer with a complete line of corrosion-resistant rubber linings and conveyor belt splice products, plus unparalleled knowledge of chemicals, applications and successful installation procedures, ready for the toughest jobs in the mining, water treatment, chemical and oil/gas industries.

About Artisun Solar

Artisun Solar is a Midwest-based commercial solar developer serving clients across the United States. Founded in 2011, the company ranks as the #3 commercial solar installer in the nation and has delivered more than 900 commercial solar projects. Its work helps businesses and institutions reduce energy costs and improve long-term energy performance.

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