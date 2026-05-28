Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Zoetis Inc. (“Zoetis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZTS) securities between January 14, 2025, and May 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Zoetis misled investors by portraying its Companion Animal segment and flagship products as a durable growth engine driven by expanding markets, rising market share, and strong veterinarian adoption, while concealing that serious safety concerns, intensifying competition, and declining veterinarian confidence were materially eroding the segment’s sales growth, competitive position, and financial outlook.

The Complaint alleges that the truth behind Defendants’ misrepresentations was revealed over the course of four disclosures spanning from August 5, 2025 to May 7, 2026. The Complaint further alleges that in the final disclosure on May 7, 2026, the Company reported first quarter 2026 financial results that reflected significant deterioration across its core Companion Animal business and sharply reduced its full-year guidance. The Complaint alleges that on this news, Zoetis’ stock price plummeted 21.5% from $111.22 to $87.31.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Zoetis should contact the Firm prior to the July 27, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .