Blaze Pizza Named to Fast Casual’s Prestigious Top 100 Movers & Shakers List

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza brand known for its signature “Fast Fire’d” pizzas, today announced it has been named to Fast Casual’s prestigious Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, an annual ranking recognizing the most influential and innovative brands shaping the future of the restaurant industry.

The annual Movers & Shakers report highlights brands and leaders that are redefining fast casual through innovation, guest experience, menu development and operational excellence. Blaze Pizza joins a standout group of nationally recognized restaurant brands featured on this year’s list, including Chipotle, CAVA and other category-leading concepts helping drive the evolution of fast casual dining.

“Being recognized by Fast Casual alongside some of the industry’s most respected brands is an incredible honor,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “At Blaze, we’ve remained focused on delivering high-quality food, meaningful innovation and exceptional value in a format that meets guests where they are today. This recognition reflects the strength of our brand, our franchise partners and the teams who bring the Blaze experience to life every day.”

Fast Casual described this year’s honorees as brands that “aren’t just keeping pace with the market, they are redefining it,” highlighting the sector’s continued emphasis on agility, innovation and guest-driven growth.

Blaze Pizza has continued building momentum through strategic franchise expansion, elevated menu innovation and high-profile cultural collaborations. Recent initiatives include the launch of its premium Italian Escape menu with Volpi Foods, bringing artisanal prosciutto and elevated flavors into fast casual at an accessible price point, alongside a nationwide collaboration tied to Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again” that combined limited-time menu innovation with digital fan engagement and app-based weekly activations. Blaze has also continued expanding its footprint across key growth markets, including Southern California.

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza has become one of the most recognized names in fast-casual pizza by combining customizable, made-to-order pizzas with lightning-fast service and high-quality ingredients. The brand’s signature pizzas are fire-baked in just 180 seconds, delivering a differentiated guest experience centered on flavor, speed and value.

The Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list is one of the restaurant industry’s most recognized annual rankings, celebrating brands that are shaping the future of fast casual through innovation, leadership and growth.

For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.



Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

Josh.levitt@blazepizza.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13371161-c7a5-407c-8b66-9c57e3a5c2be