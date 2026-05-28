A New Way to Keep Mosquitoes Away: Research Shows Canadians Are Ready to Rethink Outdoor Defense

BRUSSELS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As climate change is lengthening mosquito seasons in Canada, increasing the number of mosquito species and extending disease transmission periods (CCDR report1), it’s becoming harder for people to enjoy time outside. From backyard hosting to weekends at the cottage, mosquitoes are becoming more and more of a nuisance. But while the problem is evolving, how Canadians deal with it hasn’t.

A new Léger survey, commissioned by Thermacell, shows most Canadians still rely on solutions like sprays, lotions and candles, even though these approaches don’t work well in most cases. Despite 84% of Canadians using some form of mosquito protection, 65% say mosquitoes continue to disrupt their time outdoors.

That overlap is holding people back. In fact, 63% of Canadians say they would spend more time outside if they had a more reliable way to keep mosquitoes away.

Familiar solutions, unsatisfying results

Despite wanting defense that’s effective, safe and easy to use, many Canadians default to familiar habits. Sprays and lotions remain the most common choice, yet overall satisfaction sits at just 58%, pointing to a clear disconnect between what people expect and what they experience.

A better outdoor experience starts with a new approach

That experience shifts when Canadians try something different. Among those who have used zone mosquito repellent devices, perceived effectiveness rises to 86%. For many who haven’t made the switch, the barrier isn’t doubt– it’s not knowing there are other options. For example, the awareness of Thermacell, the #1 selling zone mosquito repellent brand in Canada2 is less than 40%3.

“People don’t want to think about mosquitoes or how to get rid of them. They just want to enjoy being outside,” said Adam Goess, Executive Director of Product Development at Thermacell. “When they find a solution that effectively works in the background, it changes how long and how comfortably they can stay outdoors.”

A new way to keep mosquitoes away

Thermacell is setting out to change people’s mosquito repellent choices with its new campaign “ Your New Way to Keep Mosquitoes Away ”. Instead of applying sprays and lotions to the skin or monitoring a flame, Thermacell repellers create a 20-foot (6m) zone of mosquito defence, effortlessly defending the space around you.

Scientifically proven and designed to be scent-free, smoke-free and easy to use, the technology offers a new approach — one that fits seamlessly into outdoor routines while helping make time outside more comfortable.

Thermacell mosquito repellent product options include:

E-ZoneGuard Patio+ Rechargeable Repeller : portable with a fast-charging dock for flexible outdoor use

portable with a fast-charging dock for flexible outdoor use E-ZoneGuard Patio Rechargeable Repeller : 9hr battery life for longer, uninterrupted time outside

A simple shift for a better summer

As Canadians head into another mosquito season, the findings point to a clear opportunity: embracing new mosquito defense choices could make a meaningful difference in how — and how long — people enjoy time outdoors.

Thermacell products are available nationwide at major retailers including Canadian Tire, Costco, Walmart, and Amazon.ca.

Media Contact

Shalynn Mortillaro, shalynn.mortillaro@northstrategic.com



About Thermacell

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets zone mosquito repellents. Thermacell has been in the market for over 25 years, with tens of millions of repellers being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and multitudes of happy customers. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products visit www.thermacell.ca .

Sources:



https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/phac-aspc/documents/services/reports-publications/canada-communicable-disease-report-ccdr/monthly-issue/2019-45/issue-4-april-4-2019/ccdrv45i04a03-eng.pdf Thermacell Repellents, Inc. calculation based on the NIQ Product Fusion Retail Measurement Service database for the Pest Control Area Repellents category for the 52-week period ending Sep 27, 2025. Copyright © 2025, Nielsen Consumer LLC. Better Brand Health Tracker, Quantilope, September 2025

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dea4e61d-cf70-499e-8a56-496eaf91c3b3