VAYLA Gains Support From Leading Investors and Ecosystem Partners to Expand Music and Fandom Platform

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAYLA, a music and fandom platform built around digital ownership and community participation, has announced backing from a strong network of investors and ecosystem partners as it continues to grow its presence in the blockchain-powered creator economy.

The project is supported by Dubai Blockchain Lab, First Block Venture, The Crypto Launchpad, 0x0 Ventures, CoinNest Investments, Token terminal and Gate Wallet. The group brings together experience in blockchain ecosystem growth, venture support, project incubation, marketing, digital asset infrastructure, and community development.

This backing marks an important step for VAYLA as it works to build a more interactive model for artists, fans, and digital communities. The platform is focused on creating new ways for fans to connect with creators, participate in campaigns, access rewards, and become part of a broader music-driven ecosystem.

The music industry has seen major changes over the past decade, with streaming, social platforms, and digital communities transforming how artists reach audiences. VAYLA aims to take this evolution further by using blockchain technology to create a deeper relationship between creators and their supporters.

Instead of limiting fans to passive listening, VAYLA is building around participation. The platform’s vision includes fan engagement, creator support, digital rewards, and community-led growth. This approach is designed to give artists more tools to activate their audiences while giving fans a more meaningful role in the ecosystem.

The involvement of multiple investors and ecosystem partners reflects growing confidence in VAYLA’s direction. Dubai Blockchain Lab adds blockchain ecosystem experience and regional support, while First Block Venture and 0x0 Ventures contribute investment and venture-focused backing. The Crypto Launchpad supports project growth through incubation, launch strategy, marketing, and exchange-facing experience. CoinNest Investments strengthens the investment side, while Gate Wallet adds wallet infrastructure and access to a wider digital user base.

For VAYLA, the announcement is more than a partnership update. It represents a broader push to connect music, fandom, and digital ownership in a way that can scale globally. The project is positioning itself at the intersection of entertainment, community, and blockchain adoption.

As digital fandom continues to grow, platforms that offer stronger interaction between creators and audiences are becoming increasingly important. VAYLA is aiming to be part of this shift by building tools that support artists, reward communities, and create new forms of fan participation.

With support from its investors and ecosystem partners, VAYLA plans to continue strengthening its platform, expanding its community, and building new opportunities for artists and fans around the world.

The announcement highlights a shared belief that the future of music will be more connected, community-driven, and powered by digital ownership.

About VAYLA

VAYLA is a music and fandom platform focused on connecting artists, fans, and digital communities through blockchain-powered participation. The project aims to create new opportunities for creator engagement, fan rewards, digital ownership, and community-led music experiences.

Official Links

VAYLA Website: https://vayla.io/

VAYLA X: https://x.com/VAYLAOfficial

First Block Venture: https://firstblockventures.com/

0x0 Venture: https://0x0venture.com/

The Crypto Launchpad: https://thecryptolaunchpad.com/

CoinNest Investments: https://coinnestinvestments.com/

Gate Wallet: https://web3.gate.com/

Dubai Blockchain Lab: https://dubaiblockchainlab.com/

Contact Details:

Jenny

Contact@vayla.io

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