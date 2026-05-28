Soccer Fest 2026 at Old World Huntington Beach Brings Six Weeks of World Cup Watch Parties to Orange County, June 11 - July 19

Huntington Beach, CA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old World Huntington Beach hosts Soccer Fest 2026, a six-week soccer watch party series running June 11 through July 19, 2026, at The Biergarten in Huntington Beach, California. The full venue, including The Biergarten, Festival Hall, Restaurant, and Bar, transforms into a soccer fan destination accommodating over 1,000 guests, with jumbo LED screens and multiple televisions throughout the property so every seat feels like front row. Soccer Fest spans the entire 2026 World Cup, the largest in history with 48 teams and 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Marquee watch parties are scheduled for USA group stage matches on June 12, 19, and 25, Germany group stage matches on June 14, 20, and 25, an Independence Day Saturday Round of 16 watch party on July 4, and the Final Match Watch Party on Sunday, July 19, from 12 PM to 3 PM PT. Admission is free. Reserved tables for 8 to 10 guests start at $50. Full schedule, FAQ, and reservations at OldWorldHB.com/soccer-fest.

Soccer fans watching the World Cup at The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach during Soccer Fest 2026

Soccer Fest 2026 brings six weeks of soccer watch parties to The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach with jumbo LED screens, German and European food, 20+ beers on tap, and family-friendly lawn games. June 11 to July 19, 2026. Free admission at OldWorldHB.com/soccer-fest.

Located approximately 35 miles south of Los Angeles in the heart of Huntington Beach, Old World draws couples, friend groups, and families from across Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area for its festivals, live music, restaurant dining, and European Market shopping. Soccer Fest is the venue's largest single-tournament programming commitment to date, with watch parties scheduled across all six weeks of the 2026 World Cup and dedicated marquee events for USA matches, Germany matches, the Independence Day weekend, and the Final. The Biergarten's Bavarian-style outdoor setting, full-service bars, shared tables, and family-friendly atmosphere give Orange County soccer fans a watch party venue distinct from traditional sports bars.

"The camaraderie during the World Cup is something truly special," said Cyndie Kasko, co-owner of Old World Huntington Beach. "Soccer Fest is about bringing people together, fans from every country, celebrating, cheering, and sharing unforgettable moments. We have jumbo LED screens, 20+ beers on tap, a Penalty Shots program our bar team built just for the tournament, and outdoor lawn games to keep the kids busy while parents watch the match. Whatever team you're cheering for, there's a seat for you at Old World."

USA Watch Parties at Old World Huntington Beach

The United States plays all three Group D matches on the West Coast, with two of three at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Old World opens expanded viewing areas and multiple bars for each USA match to accommodate larger crowds.

USA vs. Paraguay - Friday, June 12, 2026, 6 PM PT (9 PM ET) at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

- Friday, June 12, 2026, 6 PM PT (9 PM ET) at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood USA vs. Australia - Friday, June 19, 2026, 12 PM PT (3 PM ET) at Lumen Field, Seattle

- Friday, June 19, 2026, 12 PM PT (3 PM ET) at Lumen Field, Seattle USA vs. Turkey - Thursday, June 25, 2026, 7 PM PT (10 PM ET) at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Germany Watch Parties at Old World Huntington Beach

Germany plays all three Group E matches across three different host cities. Old World hosts dedicated Germany watch parties for each, including the early Sunday morning opener.

Germany vs. Curacao - Sunday, June 14, 2026, 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) at NRG Stadium, Houston

- Sunday, June 14, 2026, 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) at NRG Stadium, Houston Germany vs. Ivory Coast - Saturday, June 20, 2026, 1 PM PT (4 PM ET) at BMO Field, Toronto

- Saturday, June 20, 2026, 1 PM PT (4 PM ET) at BMO Field, Toronto Germany vs. Ecuador - Thursday, June 25, 2026, 1 PM PT (4 PM ET) at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Thursday, June 25 is a double-feature day at Old World with Germany vs. Ecuador at 1 PM PT followed by USA vs. Turkey at 7 PM PT, giving fans both group stage finales in a single visit.

Independence Day Saturday and Final Match Watch Party

Soccer Fest features an Independence Day Watch Party on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with Round of 16 match action on the jumbo LED screens, German and European food from two kitchens, 20+ beers on tap, and family-friendly lawn games. Specific Round of 16 matchups are confirmed once group stage concludes on June 27.

The series closes with the Final Match Watch Party on Sunday, July 19, 2026, from 12 PM to 3 PM PT, watching the 2026 World Cup Final live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Biergarten remains open with normal Sunday service through close for guests staying for post-match celebrations.

Beyond the marquee match days, Old World shows soccer throughout the six-week tournament window across The Biergarten, Festival Hall, Restaurant, and Bar, covering group stage, the new Round of 32, Round of 16, quarterfinals, and semifinals.

Food, Drink, and Penalty Shots

The Biergarten and Old World Restaurant serve German and European-inspired food throughout Soccer Fest, including fresh baked Bavarian pretzels, brats on a roll, Flammkuchen, schnitzel, sausage platters, and European-style sandwich and charcuterie boxes. The bar pours 20+ beers on tap with German, Belgian, and craft selections, plus the Soccer Fest "Penalty Shots" program, a tournament-only specialty shot menu created by Old World's bar team. Cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic options are also available. The Old World Restaurant is open for full-service dining with reservations recommended at Yelp or by calling (714) 895-8020.

Family-Friendly Watch Parties with Outdoor Lawn Games

Soccer Fest is family-friendly across all six weeks. Outdoor lawn games keep kids and groups entertained between matches, and the open biergarten and village layout gives families room to spread out. All ages are welcome; guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Reserved Tables and At-Home Watch Party Supplies

Soccer Fest admission is free. Reserved tables for 8 to 10 guests start at $50 and are available for purchase across all marquee match days and the Final. For highly anticipated matches, especially USA, Germany, and the Final, reserved tables are recommended in advance. Custom group watch parties for fans supporting other countries are available by contacting Old World directly. For guests hosting at home during the tournament, GermanDeli.com ships authentic German sausages, pretzels, party platters, imported beer, and watch party assortments nationwide. Order at GermanDeli.com.

Plan Your Visit

Where: The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647 (near the 405 Freeway, Beach Blvd. exit, near Bella Terra)

When: June 11 to July 19, 2026

Parking: Free parking in the high-rise structure off Huntington Village Lane and Center Ave.

Tickets, Tables, Full Schedule, and FAQ: OldWorldHB.com/soccer-fest

At-Home Watch Party Supplies: GermanDeli.com

Restaurant Reservations: Reserve on Yelp or call (714) 895-8020

Follow Along: Instagram @BiergartenHB

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Soccer Fest 2026 at Old World Huntington Beach? Soccer Fest 2026 is a six-week soccer watch party series at Old World Huntington Beach in Orange County, Southern California, running June 11 through July 19, 2026. The series covers the entire 2026 World Cup with dedicated watch parties for USA group stage matches on June 12, 19, and 25, Germany group stage matches on June 14, 20, and 25, an Independence Day Saturday watch party on July 4, and the Final Match Watch Party on July 19. The full venue, including The Biergarten, Festival Hall, Restaurant, and Bar, accommodates over 1,000 guests with jumbo LED screens, 20+ beers on tap, German and European food, and family-friendly lawn games.

When is Soccer Fest 2026? Soccer Fest 2026 runs from Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19, 2026, covering the full six weeks of the 2026 World Cup at The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach.

How much does Soccer Fest cost? Soccer Fest admission is free. Reserved tables for 8 to 10 guests start at $50. Food and beverages are sold separately. Free parking on site. Reservations at OldWorldHB.com/soccer-fest.

Where is Soccer Fest located? Soccer Fest 2026 takes place at The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647, near the 405 Freeway at the Beach Blvd. exit, near Bella Terra. Old World is approximately 35 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Free parking is available on site.

Where can I watch the USA play in the World Cup at Old World Huntington Beach? Old World Huntington Beach hosts USA watch parties for all three Group D matches: USA vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 12 at 6 PM PT, USA vs. Australia on Friday, June 19 at 12 PM PT, and USA vs. Turkey on Thursday, June 25 at 7 PM PT. Expanded viewing areas and multiple bars open for each USA match to accommodate larger crowds.

Where can I watch Germany play in the World Cup at Old World Huntington Beach? Old World Huntington Beach hosts dedicated Germany watch parties for all three Group E matches: Germany vs. Curacao on Sunday, June 14 at 10 AM PT, Germany vs. Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 20 at 1 PM PT, and Germany vs. Ecuador on Thursday, June 25 at 1 PM PT. As one of the most authentic German venues on the West Coast, Old World is a destination for Germany fans during the tournament.

Where can I find the full Soccer Fest schedule and FAQ? The full Soccer Fest schedule, match-by-match details, reserved table information, and comprehensive FAQ are at OldWorldHB.com/soccer-fest.

About Old World Huntington Beach

Old World Huntington Beach is a family-owned European village and event destination in the heart of Orange County, Southern California. Founded in 1978 by Josef and Dolores Bischof and now operated by their children, Bernie and Cyndie, Old World encompasses a full-service restaurant, biergarten, specialty market, German deli, and bakery across a 20,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor venue. Located approximately 35 miles south of Los Angeles in Huntington Beach, the venue hosts 11 annual festivals, including California's most iconic Oktoberfest and Christmas Fest, drawing tens of thousands of guests each season. Old World has been featured on KTLA, Spectrum News 1, ABC7, Visit Huntington Beach, and Yelp. A national treasure for family-friendly festivals, live music, and cultural celebrations, Old World has been a cornerstone of Huntington Beach's cultural and dining scene for nearly five decades.

About GermanDeli.com

GermanDeli.com is the national ecommerce arm of the Old World family of brands, shipping authentic German specialty meats, sausages, imported groceries, baked goods, and gift assortments to all 50 states. Operating from a dedicated fulfillment facility, GermanDeli.com brings the same European food traditions that have anchored Old World Huntington Beach since 1978 to home kitchens nationwide. More information at GermanDeli.com.

Soccer fans celebrating during a World Cup watch party at Old World Huntington Beach Soccer Fest 2026

Press Inquiries

Cyndie Kasko

press [at] oldworldhb.com

714.895.8020

https://oldworldhb.com

7561 Center Ave. #49

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wGXsIuejAyI