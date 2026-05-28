PULPO WMS Introduces 3PL Client Portal to Help 3PLs Strengthen Transparency and Client Collaboration

Wilmington, DELAWARE, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As technology becomes a key driver for shippers to evaluate and switch 3PL providers, PULPO’s new Client Portal gives 3PL teams and their merchants a new competitive advantage through a shared view of fulfillment performance, warehouse activity, client visibility, and operational issues to be resolved.

3PL Client Portal

PULPO WMS, a warehouse management system built for eCommerce and 3PL warehouse operations, announced the launch of its 3PL Client Portal, a new visibility and collaboration layer designed to help third-party logistics providers give their clients clearer access to fulfillment activity, warehouse performance, inventory status, and operational issues.

The launch comes at a time when 3PL providers are under growing pressure to deliver not only reliable fulfillment, but also stronger technology, more transparent service, and smarter operational insights. According to the 2025 Third-Party Logistics Study, 74% of shippers would switch 3PL providers based on their AI capabilities, and 61% of shippers believe change management is needed to improve supply chain visibility, technology, and planning. The same study also highlights that 3PLs offering AI solutions can gain a significant competitive advantage, while integration challenges, skills gaps, and technology investment decisions remain key barriers.

For PULPO WMS, the message is clear: 3PL technology is no longer only an internal operations tool. It has become part of the customer experience.

“3PL providers are being evaluated on more than warehouse capacity, pricing and shipping performance,” said Thomas Kircheis at PULPO WMS. “Merchants want visibility, speed, transparency, and confidence. More than a service provider, the 3PL is a partner and chore factor for success. Merchants want to understand what is happening with their inventory, orders, exceptions, and fulfillment performance without waiting for manual reports or long email chains. The PULPO 3PL Client Portal was built to make that possible.”

The PULPO 3PL Client Portal gives 3PL teams and their clients a shared operational view across key fulfillment activities. Instead of relying on scattered spreadsheets, manual updates, or delayed reporting, teams can access one connected space to monitor warehouse activity and understand how operations are developing.

The portal is built around three core areas that matter most for modern 3PL operations:

Performance & Business Intelligence

The portal helps 3PL teams understand what is happening inside the warehouse and turn fulfillment activity into actionable operational insight.

Teams can track picking and packing performance, employee activity, inbound and outbound trends, product movement, counting results, and warehouse workload from one clear view. This helps 3PL providers see how fast work is moving, where time is being spent, which products are creating demand, and how overall warehouse performance is changing over time. It also helps them keep the promised fulfillment quotas to ensure the merchant’s happiness.

For operations managers, this means fewer blind spots. For leadership teams, it creates a better way to understand warehouse productivity, client workload, and service performance.

Transparency & Billing

The portal gives clients the visibility they expect and makes fulfillment activity easier to understand, track, and bill.

3PL providers can show merchant-specific inventory, product availability, order activity, warehouse occupancy, stock movement, and reorder suggestions. This makes it easier to understand how much warehouse space and operational effort each merchant requires, while giving clients a clearer view of the fulfillment work being done for them.

For 3PL providers, this creates a stronger foundation for transparent client relationships. For merchants, it reduces the need to ask for updates manually and helps them stay closer to their own stock, order flow, and fulfillment performance. The new demand calculator gives merchants deep insight into product rotation and allows for more accurate intelligent inventory management.

Problem Solving & Communication

The portal also helps 3PL teams and clients resolve daily warehouse issues faster with shared visibility and clearer communication.

Shipping label issues, stock risks, counting discrepancies, blocked orders, and fulfillment issues can be surfaced before they slow down operations. With direct merchant communication inside the portal, both sides can stay aligned, discuss issues in context, and solve problems together without relying on scattered emails or delayed updates.

This turns the portal into more than a reporting layer. It becomes a shared workspace for fulfillment decisions.

The portal helps 3PL providers answer practical daily questions such as:

How fast is the team picking and packing?

How full is the warehouse right now?

What is moving inbound and outbound, what’s trending?

Which products are selling fastest?

Which SKUs are close to running out?

Which orders are blocked by shipping issues?

How is performance changing compared to the previous period?

By bringing these insights together, the PULPO 3PL Client Portal supports a broader shift in 3PL operations: From reactive reporting to proactive fulfillment management. Through technology, the 3PL makes the operational value it creates for its merchant more visible. Transparency is the key to building a stronger 3PL <-> Merchant relationship.

The PULPO 3PL Client Portal is now being rolled out as part of PULPO WMS for 3PL warehouse operations.

About PULPO WMS

PULPO WMS is a warehouse management system that helps eCommerce companies and 3PL providers streamline warehouse operations from receiving and putaway to picking, packing, shipping, returns, inventory control, and performance visibility. PULPO WMS supports modern fulfillment teams with mobile workflows, real-time warehouse visibility, and integrations with leading eCommerce and ERP systems.

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