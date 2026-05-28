Alternative Ballistics Corporation to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on June 4th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“ALBC” or the “Company”), a public safety technology company focused on reducing risk and preserving life in critical incidents, today announced that Company management will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 4, 2026.

DATE: June 4th

TIME: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 4-9. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Alternative Ballistics Company Highlights

Successfully completed a public listing of the Company’s common stock on the OTCQB market, marking its entry into the public markets within the less-lethal defense industry

Targeting an addressable market exceeding $9.6 billion across professional law enforcement (projected $4.6 billion by 2035) and civilian self-defense (projected $5 billion by 2030)

Proprietary bullet capture system technology, including The Alternative ® and The Home Defense ™ , protected by six issued U.S. patents with filings in 16 countries

and The Home Defense , protected by six issued U.S. patents with filings in 16 countries Secured favorable U.S. regulatory classification, significantly reducing compliance barriers — ATF classified The Alternative ® as not a firearm, ammunition, or destructive device; BIS designated EAR99 (NLR)

as not a firearm, ammunition, or destructive device; BIS designated EAR99 (NLR) Established over 25 distribution partnerships across more than 30 countries for domestic and international expansion





About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company that manufactures and sells patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This offering is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force. For more information, please visit www.alternativeballistics.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Investor Relations Contact

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

ALBC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com