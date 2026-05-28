PLAB INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Investigation of Photronics, Inc.

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Photronics, Inc. (“Photronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLAB) complied with federal securities laws. On May 28, 2026, Photronics reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other things, Photronics’ CEO stated that “Photomask market dynamics reflect a mix of supportive long-term drivers and several temporary headwinds. In the near term, certain design releases have been delayed due to elevated fab utilization rates, which are extending new product launch timelines, memory supply constraints and related cost pressures for OEMs, and geopolitical uncertainty.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this news.

If you purchased Photronics stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/photronics/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.