DALLAS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idea Grove, a Dallas-based public relations and AI visibility agency specializing in B2B technology and industrial companies, today announced the publication of the Trust Signals® B2B Brand Rankings — a series of 16 editorial lists identifying B2B companies worth knowing across key technology and industrial sectors.

Drawing on two decades of working with B2B brands across technology and industrial markets, Idea Grove evaluated companies across each sector based on the products they have built, the customers they have earned, and the credibility they have accumulated in their markets.

“We work in these markets every day, and over time you develop a clear sense of which companies are doing things right,” said Scott Baradell, founder and CEO of Idea Grove. “These lists are our take on which B2B brands deserve buyer attention in 2026.”

The complete rankings, including detailed editorial profiles of each company, are available at trustsignals.com .

The 16 Lists

Top 12 B2B Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Fintech Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B AI Automation Platforms to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Manufacturing Technology Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Supply Chain Software Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Industrial Automation Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Logistics Technology Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Warehouse Management Software Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Predictive Maintenance Software Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Industrial IoT Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B HVAC Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B MarTech Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Customer Experience Outsourcing Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Retail Technology Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Digital Signage Companies to Watch in 2026

Top 12 B2B Telecom Services Companies to Watch in 2026

Companies Named in the Rankings

Accruent, ActiveCampaign, Adyen, Airbase, Appian, Appriss Retail, Aptos, Arctic Wolf, Arena Solutions, Aryaka, Aspentech APM, Augury, Automation Anywhere, Aveva, Bandwidth Inc., Bigleaf Networks, Blue Yonder, Boldr, Braincube, Brevo, Brex, BrightSign, Bringg, BriteCore, Cadre Technologies, Carrier, Cegid, Claroty, ClimateMaster, Cognite, Colt Technology Services, Concentrix, Conductor, Connext Global, Copeland, Coro, Coupa, Creative Realities, Daktronics, Deepwatch, Demandbase, Deposco, Descartes Peoplevox, Descartes Systems, Domo, DuraPlas, ECI Software Solutions, Egnyte, E2open, Epicor, Everise, Extensiv, 75F, Federated Wireless, Fiix, Flexe, Fluke Reliability, Forcam, FourKites, Glass-Media, GPS Air, GTT Communications, Helix Earth, Helpware, HighByte, HubSpot, Huntress, Ibex, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, ICONICS, IFS Softeon, Illumio, Inductive Automation, InfluxData, Infobip, Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Infor WMS, Jaggaer, Kinaxis, Klaviyo, KnowBe4, Körber Supply Chain Software, Krista Software, Kyriba, 46labs, LEAFIO, LevelBlue, Liferay, Limble CMMS, Litmus, Liveops, Loadsmart, Logile, Logility, Logiwa, Losant, Lumen Technologies, MachineMetrics, Make, Mammoth, Manhattan Associates, MercuryGate, Movista, Mvix, NanoLumens, Navan, Navori Labs, NCR Voyix, Netsurion, NICE, Oracle Warehouse Management, Overhaul, Parsable, Particle, PartnerHero, Payoneer, PdM Technology, Peerless-AV, Pega Systems, Phononic, Plaid, Planar Systems, Plex Systems, project44, Prometheus Group, PTC, PTC ThingWorx, Qualfon, Rapid7, Relex Solutions, RetailNext, RF-SMART, Rheem, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce Agentforce, Samsara, Scala, Seeq, Semrush, 6sense, ServiceNow, Shippeo, Shipwell, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Sight Machine, Sinch, Site Impact, SnapFulfil, SparkCognition, Sprout Social, SS&C Blue Prism, Stone Mountain Technologies, Stord, STRATACACHE, Stripe, SupportNinja, Synapse, TaskUs, Telit, Telnyx, Telos Corporation, Tenable, Terminus, Tractian, TrakSYS, Trane Technologies, TTEC, Tulip Interfaces, Tulip Retail, Turvo, TwinThread, UiPath, UpKeep, Uptake, Versapay, Viaero Fiber, Videri, Workato, YOOBIC, Yooz, Zebra Reflexis, Zipline

About Idea Grove

Idea Grove is a B2B PR and visibility agency focused on a single mission: helping companies build authority and improve discoverability to drive growth. The agency generates measurable visibility across high-authority business and trade publications, podcasts, broadcast media, Google search results, and AI platforms — combining earned media with SEO and AI optimization into a coordinated system that strengthens credibility, expands exposure, and supports sustained business growth. Idea Grove specializes in B2B technology, manufacturing, and industrial brands, and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and as an Inc. Best Workplace. The agency is led by Scott Baradell, author of Trust Signals: Brand Building in a Post-Truth World . Learn more at ideagrove.com .

Media Contact

Sol Linares

slinares@ideagrove.com