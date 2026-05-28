SHREVEPORT, La., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edward Angel Scholarship for veterans officially opens its national application cycle today, marking a significant milestone in veteran educational support. Headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, this initiative provides vital financial assistance to undergraduate veterans pursuing higher education across the United States. Edward L. Angel establishes this program to recognize the leadership and dedication of service members who are transitioning into academic environments. By centering the operations in Shreveport, the program utilizes the city’s strong military heritage to foster a national network of support for veteran scholars through its dedicated website at https://edwardangelscholarship.com/.

The Edward Angel Scholarship for veterans is available to undergraduate students who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Applicants must maintain active enrollment in an accredited college or university. The selection process focuses on an essay contest where students describe the intersection of their military service and their future community contributions. While the program maintains its primary office in Shreveport, it remains accessible to qualified veterans regardless of their current city or state of residence. This nationwide reach ensures that the values of excellence and service, so prevalent in Shreveport, benefit students in every corner of the country.

Edward L. Angel brings decades of leadership experience to this philanthropic endeavor. As a retired Air Force Colonel and a prominent executive in Shreveport, he understands the unique challenges and opportunities veterans face during their educational journeys. Edward L. Angel currently leads ELA Group, Inc. and Paradigm Engineers & Constructors in Shreveport, where his commitment to quality and mission success remains a top priority. His ongoing work in the Shreveport business sector serves as the foundation for this scholarship, reflecting a career dedicated to both national service and local community development in Shreveport.

The scholarship provides a $1,000 award to the selected winner to assist with tuition, books, and other academic expenses. This financial contribution aims to reduce the barriers to entry for veterans who seek to leverage their military experience into civilian professional success. The scholarship committee in Shreveport reviews each application with a focus on academic merit and the potential for long-term community impact. By investing in these students, Edward L. Angel reinforces the importance of education as a tool for personal and professional advancement. The committee looks for candidates who demonstrate a clear vision for their future roles as leaders within their respective communities.

Key dates for the current application cycle include a submission deadline of February 15, 2027. The scholarship committee plans to announce the official winner on March 15, 2027. All interested veterans must submit their required documents and essays to the designated application email address. The Shreveport-based team ensures a transparent and thorough review process for every applicant. This timeline allows students from various academic calendars across the nation to participate in this Shreveport-hosted competition. The structured approach to the contest ensures that every submission receives the attention it deserves from the experienced evaluators in Shreveport.

The impact of the Edward Angel Scholarship for veterans extends beyond the financial award. It creates a platform for veterans to articulate their goals and connect with a legacy of service that spans from Shreveport to international operations. Edward Angel continues to champion the success of his fellow veterans, ensuring that their contributions are recognized and supported. As the program grows, it remains a pillar of the Shreveport community’s efforts to promote educational excellence on a national scale. The program serves as a bridge between military service and civilian achievement, guided by the principles that Edward Angel has upheld throughout his career.

For more information on the application requirements and the legacy of the program in Shreveport, please visit the official website at https://edwardangelscholarship.com/.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Edward L. Angel

Organization: Edward Angel Scholarship for veterans

Website: https://edwardangelscholarship.com/

Email: apply@edwardangelscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a007b0f8-bd88-4fd5-96b2-41dd6a3045d6