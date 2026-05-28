Apollo Group OÜ to amend bond terms due to technical adjustment

Apollo Group OÜ (the Company) hereby announces that it has decided to amend the terms and conditions of its bonds in order to introduce a technical clarification relating to the interest payment mechanics.

The amendment concerns the definition of the Record Date as set out in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds and the applicable Final Terms.

According to the amendment:

with respect to interest payments, the Record Date will be the Business Day preceding the last day of the relevant Interest Period;

with respect to all other payments (including, without limitation, redemption payments), the existing approach will remain unchanged, whereby the Record Date is two Business Days prior to the due date of the relevant payment.

The amendment is of a technical nature and serves two purposes: (i) to improve the transparency and clarity of the interest accrual logic for investors; and (ii) to ensure the correct presentation of accrued interest in connection with secondary market transactions on the stock exchange. The amendment does not affect the economic rights of the bondholders or the obligations of the Company.

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, the Company is entitled to make formal, minor or technical amendments without the consent of the bondholders. Accordingly, no approval of the bondholders or bondholders’ meeting is required for this amendment.

The amended terms will be published on the Company’s website:

https://apollogroup.ee/en/investors/.

The amendments will enter into force as of 28 May 2026. For the avoidance of doubt, the amendment does not affect the determination of persons entitled to receive the interest payment for the first Interest Period, which was determined in accordance with the existing terms as two Business Days prior to the first Interest Payment Date, i.e. on 21 May 2026.

Additional information:

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

toomas.tiivel@apollogroup.ee