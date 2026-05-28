New Study: Clubhouse Model Improves Quality of Life for People with Serious Mental Illness

New York, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from Fountain House finds that people living with serious mental illness are doing better in everyday life — finding more stability, stronger relationships and greater well-being — after participating in the clubhouse model, an evidence-based therapeutic model built on connection and shared purpose, that supports serious mental illness recovery.

The research, Bridging the Gap: How the Clubhouse Model Addresses Quality-of-Life Disparity for People Living With Serious Mental Illness, shows that members saw an average 9.1 percentage-point increase in quality-of-life scores, representing a 14% relative improvement, after approximately one year of clubhouse participation.

The study also found that nearly two-thirds (64.7%) of participants achieved quality-of-life levels comparable to those seen in the general population. As the U.S. faces a growing mental health crisis, this research marks a significant step toward closing longstanding disparities faced by people with serious mental illness.

“This study demonstrates Fountain House’s impact on what our members think is one of the most important outcomes in recovery for people living with serious mental illness,” said Joshua Seidman, PhD, Chief External Impact Officer at Fountain House. “This evidence also points to the power of community-driven programming and shows that clubhouses can collect meaningful value-based data on outcomes that are prioritized by people with serious mental illness.”

Broad, measurable improvements across daily life

Unlike many interventions that target a single outcome, members associated the clubhouse model with improvements across multiple interconnected areas of life such as work satisfaction, overall well-being, housing stability, social relationships, economic status and physical health.

Work satisfaction showed the largest improvement among all domains, reflecting the model’s emphasis on meaningful participation and shared responsibility in voluntary daily clubhouse operations.

The findings also highlight the model’s impact on members with the greatest needs: More than half (50.7%) of participants who started below the quality-of-life benchmark improved enough to meet or exceed it within a year.

Sustained results across a large community sample

The report includes both longitudinal and cross-sectional analyses of more than 1,000 Fountain House members. Across multiple years, the average quality-of-life score among members was 73.6%, with nearly two-thirds consistently meeting or exceeding the benchmark associated with general population well-being.

These findings suggest that the clubhouse model not only drives short-term improvements but also helps sustain higher levels of well-being over time.

A community-driven research approach

The study reflects Fountain House’s participatory research model, with members and staff working side by side to design and carry out the analysis. Members contributed to selecting measurement tools, collecting survey data at enrollment and follow-up, and reviewing findings to inform continuous program improvement.

Researchers analyzed responses from 116 members tracked over 11–18 months, alongside a broader sample of 1,034 members surveyed across four years, using a validated quality-of-life instrument commonly used in mental health research.

Reframing solutions to the mental health crisis

People living with serious mental illness often report quality-of-life levels 20 to 40% lower than the general population, driven by factors such as isolation, stigma and limited access to meaningful social roles.

The clubhouse model addresses these challenges through a holistic, community-based approach in which members and staff collaborate as colleagues in running daily operations that foster connection, purpose and a sense of belonging that research increasingly shows are critical to recovery.

With more than 370 clubhouses operating in nearly 40 states and 31 countries, Fountain House — the founder of the clubhouse model — is positioning this model as a scalable, evidence-based solution that complements clinical care and addresses the broader social determinants of mental health.

About Fountain House

For over 75 years, Fountain House has been a beacon of hope and recovery for people living with serious mental illness. Through our direct service clubhouse programs in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as national policy, advocacy and research initiatives, we have transformed the lives of tens of thousands of people living with serious mental illness.