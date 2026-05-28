Beaverton Foods Takes Home Seven Medals at the Worldwide Mustard Competition

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beaverton Foods , a leader in premium condiments for nearly a century, has come away with seven awards in the annual Worldwide Mustard Competition. Four of their mustards won gold in their flavor categories, while two won the silver medal, and one the bronze across its Beaver, Inglehoffer, and Red Duck brands.

The Worldwide Mustard Competition, hosted each year by the National Mustard Museum in Wisconsin, is widely regarded as the premier international stage for mustard. Since its founding in 1995, the event has featured entries from mustard makers across the globe, including producers from France, Japan, Germany, South Africa, and the United States. The mustards are judged in a rigorous blind tasting.

Judging is conducted by a panel of chefs, food writers, and industry experts who assess each mustard without knowing whether it comes from a global producer or a small artisan maker. Awards are presented in Gold, Silver, and Bronze across each category, with Gold medal winners advancing to compete for the competition’s top honor: Grand Champion.





Beaverton Foods wins gold with four products: Beaver Chinese Mustard in the Classic Hot Mustard category, Beaver Ghost Pepper Mustard in the Hot Pepper Mustard category, Inglehoffer Creamy Dill Mustard in the Herb/Vegetable Mustard category, and Inglehoffer Sweet Hot Mustard in the Sweet-Hot Mustard category.

“It’s an honor to have so many of our products recognized by the Worldwide Mustard Competition,” said Domonic Biggi, CEO of Beaverton Foods and third-generation leader of the company. “We’re proud to continue our family tradition of crafting bold, high-quality condiments that resonate with consumers and stand out on an international stage.”

Among the top honors, Beaver Chinese Mustard earned Gold in the Classic Hot Mustard category, while Beaver Ghost Pepper Mustard took home Gold in the Pepper Mustard – Hot category. Inglehoffer Creamy Dill Mustard received Gold in the Herb/Vegetable category, and Inglehoffer Sweet Hot Mustard claimed Gold in the Sweet-Hot Mustard category.

Additional honors included Silver medals for Beaver Cranberry Mustard in the Fruit Mustard category and Red Duck Sweet Mustard Peppercorn BBQ Sauce in the Mustard-Based BBQ Sauce/Glaze/Marinade category. In addition, Inglehoffer Honey Mustard earned a Bronze medal in the Honey Mustard category.

For more information, please visit beavertonfoods.com .

Images can be found in the folder HERE .

ABOUT BEAVERTON FOODS

Founded in 1929, Beaverton Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned company in Oregon producing America’s favorite condiments. With five nationally available brands of mustard, horseradish, ketchup, tartar sauce, and other specialty sauces, Beaverton Foods is behind the beloved national brands Inglehoffer, Beaver Brands, Red Duck, Pacific Farms, and Tulelake. Availability extends nationally to restaurants, grocery stores, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as internationally across a dozen markets. Beaverton Foods’ brands are stocked in every state and 98% of U.S. grocery stores. A pioneer in food safety and packaging, and an innovator in the condiments space globally, Beaverton Foods celebrates its 97th anniversary in 2026. For more information, please visit beavertonfoods.com .

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