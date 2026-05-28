Fincraft Group Chairman Kenges Rakishev Signs Partnership With Geneva-Based Global Gas Centre

Astana, KAZAKHSTAN, May 28th.- Fincraft Group (NCOM.KZ) today signed a partnership agreement with the Global Gas Centre (GGC), and will become the first private company from Central Asia to join the Geneva-based trade organization.

The agreement was signed in Astana by the President of Fincraft Group, Kenges Rakishev, and the Executive Director of the GGC, Valérie Ducrot.

"We are proud to be sitting on the same table with the people setting the global gas agenda," said Rakishev. "It is important that we bring Central Asia into the conversation about the future of the gas industry, and that we work to strengthen energy cooperation between the region and global markets."

The Global Gas Centre's stated mission is to provide a neutral, independent, and inclusive platform for sharing knowledge and best practices in the gas industry, with particular attention to the role of natural gas and low-carbon and renewable gases in energy security.

Fincraft joins Kazakhstan's national gas operator, QazaqGaz, a public company, in the forum. Recently, a subsidiary company, Fincraft Energy Holding Limited, was created to operate in capital markets and attract long-term investment in current and future oil and gas projects

Kazakhstan's public and private sectors are working to expand processing capacity, modernize gas infrastructure, and strengthen regional energy security.

Recently, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stressed the gas sector's role in the country's socio-economic development. He has pointed to the need to broaden the nation's commercial gas resource base, build new processing capacity, and attract investment in exploration and the development of new gas fields.

Against that backdrop, access to international expertise and participation in professional dialogue become relevant factors for the development of the region's gas sector.

Kenges Rakishev (Almaty, 1979) is President of Fincraft Group (NCOM.KZ) and a majority shareholder of Fincraft Resources (SATC.KZ), listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). He has been on Kazakhstan's Forbes List since 2012.

Fincraft Group retains stakes in six companies: Fincraft Energy Holding Limited (100%), Fincraft Resources (76.45%), Nordland Petroleum Inc. (100%), Equus Petroleum Limited (50%), Shoqan Ualikhanov Private School (91%), and Shoqan Academy (99%).

A former majority shareholder of Central Asia Metals and Petropavlovsk, both listed on the London Stock Exchange, he is globally known for his investments in natural resources and technology companies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

He is currently focused on investing in energy security projects.

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