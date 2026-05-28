Financial Technology Association Discusses Demystifying Buy Now Pay Later with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You may not realize it, but one of the fastest-growing financial tools in the U.S. is also one of the least understood. The research and trends point to Buy Now Pay Later as a go-to option for millions of Americans, yet confusion around how it works persists.

A new campaign, “The Flexibility to Pay Your Way,” is aiming to change that by bringing clarity to when and how BNPL can be used effectively, for both consumers and small businesses.

For small and local businesses, Buy Now Pay Later is more than a payment option, it’s a growth tool. Offering flexible payments at checkout helps small businesses compete with bigger retailers – which offer a variety of payment options – and meet customers where they are financially.

Miranda Margowsky, head of communications for the Financial Technology Association, conducted a nationwide media tour where she addressed some of the top questions related to Buy Now Pay Later.

What exactly is Buy Now, Pay Later, and how does it differ from traditional credit?

For those who may not be familiar, here’s how Buy Now Pay Later works. Buy Now Pay Later is a flexible, low-cost payment option that allows consumers to split the cost of a purchase into four equal installments, typically repaid over six to eight weeks.

The product generally carries zero to low interest, and each loan is individually underwritten. Unlike traditional credit products, there are no revolving balances, which means consumers are not paying interest on interest. There are also no hidden fees.

The average purchase amount is about $135, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau , and one of the product’s key consumer-protection features is that users who miss payments are temporarily paused from making additional purchases until their balance is resolved, helping to prevent the accumulation of debt.

The data shows 96% of payments are made on time. What does that tell us about how consumers are using these programs?

The data clearly shows that consumers are using Buy Now Pay Later responsibly. In fact, 96% of loans are paid in full and on time.

This data also demonstrates that consumers value the ability to split purchases into smaller, more manageable payments with clear repayment terms and fixed payment dates. These are typically short-term, small-dollar products that provide people with greater flexibility and control over how they pay.

How do fixed payments and transparency help people better manage their money?

Consumers can always see where they stand in the app when it comes to paying their Buy Now Pay Later loan. The platform clearly shows when the next installment is due and how much is owed, making the process simple and easy to understand.

For many people, the ability to split a purchase into four installments with zero to low interest can be a meaningful budgeting tool that helps them better manage their finances.

What impact is this having on small and local businesses?

Small businesses also benefit from Buy Now Pay Later. It helps them remain competitive and better meet the needs of their customers. As Buy Now Pay Later options become increasingly common at checkout, it’s important for small businesses to offer flexible payment solutions for consumers who prefer to split purchases into four payments.

Ultimately, it’s a win-win for consumers, merchants, and Buy Now Pay Later providers, while giving shoppers another convenient payment option at checkout.

For more information about the campaign, visit Buy Now Pay Your Way to access facts, resources, and additional information about how Americans are using Buy Now, Pay Later services.

For more information, visit BUYNOWPAYYOURWAY.COM

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Financial Technology Association.

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d403cbf-cd09-45d5-8bd4-df668bf1de46