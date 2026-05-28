Voda Cleaning & Restoration of Tampa Bay Celebrates Grand Opening on May 31

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voda Cleaning & Restoration of Tampa Bay is celebrating its official grand opening on May 31, 2026, marking an exciting milestone for the locally owned cleaning and restoration company serving homeowners, businesses, property managers, and commercial clients throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Although the business began operating in October 2024, the grand opening is an opportunity to formally introduce Voda Cleaning & Restoration of Tampa Bay to the broader community, celebrate the company’s growth, and highlight its commitment to providing reliable, professional, and customer-focused cleaning and restoration services.





The local franchise is owned by Andres de la Pena, who transitioned into entrepreneurship after more than two decades in Corporate America, where he held leadership roles in customer experience, risk, compliance, operations, and financial services.

“Leaving the corporate world to build something of my own was not a decision I made overnight,” said de la Pena. “I wanted to create a business that reflected my values, my standards, and my vision for service. Voda Cleaning & Restoration of Tampa Bay gives me the opportunity to combine strategic leadership, operational discipline, and a true commitment to helping people when they need support the most.”

Voda Cleaning & Restoration of Tampa Bay’s services include water & fire damage restoration, mold remediation, floor cleaning (carpet, tile/grout, vinyl composite tile, etc.), and upholstery cleaning. Their services are designed to help customers create cleaner, healthier, and safer spaces by using biodegradable and eco-friendly products.

“Restoration is a business where responsiveness, trust, communication, and execution matter deeply,” de la Pena added. “Whether we are helping a homeowner recover from water damage, assisting a property manager with an urgent issue, or supporting a business in maintaining a clean and professional environment, our goal is to bring clarity, care, and accountability to every job.”

Since opening, Voda Cleaning & Restoration of Tampa Bay has focused on building strong relationships throughout the community while serving customers with professionalism and attention to detail, which has been reflected by their 5-star rating on Google. The company’s grand opening celebration is both a formal introduction and a thank-you to the customers, partners, and local community members who have supported the business during its first several months of operation.

For more information about Voda Cleaning & Restoration of Tampa Bay, visit www.myvoda.com/tampa-bay or follow the company on Instagram at @vodatampabay.

Media Contact:

Voda Cleaning & Restoration of Tampa Bay

Phone: 813-444-6084

Website: www.myvoda.com/tampa-bay

Instagram: @vodatampabay

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fc5007b-8b2f-409b-901e-52768d3665f3