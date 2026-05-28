



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A national Veterans’ organization, initially created as an innovation program by VAMC to address mental health and addiction disorders in transitioning Military service members and veterans, issued an urgent open letter to the United States Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee. The formal declaration requested official confirmation that the Government will expeditiously, effectively, and efficiently honor its financial obligations regarding the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) Elective Option and PACT Act opt-in settlement and VA benefits programs.

More than 440,000 military veterans represented by this veterans chapter lodge affiliate network are currently caught in severe administrative delays, as is other CLJA claim applicants and trial litigants in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Despite legal frameworks intended to provide rapid financial relief, claimants have faced protracted bureaucratic gridlock and predatory legal practices.



Mo’ Money More Problems for CLJA Veterans (continued)



While the CLJA claims member pool agent, Gary Peterson, co-founder at Veterans Recovery Network, hired professional support from tax and law professionals a year ago to establish a dedicated legal settlement-members’ trust to accelerate compensation of over $44 billion to CLJA veterans, ongoing institutional delays have forced this NGO’s principal into an extraordinarily complex and strategic restructuring under Chapter 11 bankruptcy of close to $9 billion in presumed estate assets, as previously reported, to particularly to preserve essential operations of the city-size CLJA interests and continue the VA-authorized ‘essential needs’ services to support military veterans and transitional Armed Services members seeking free mental health and social services resources.



Precipice Overwhelming Circumstances

The systemic stagnation has resulted in profound human and economic costs. Peterson disclosed that the prolonged legal battle, which began on Capitol Hill and in North Carolina over 3 years ago, has subjected VSO advocates and research affiliates to extreme financial poverty, homelessness, and targeted physical assaults—(as stated in related court papers to be due to ‘carrying the fiduciary and financial administrative burden of Congress and being associated with these critical acts of Congress,’ involving overdue military obligations predating more than 50 years prior to the current war conflict in the Middle East)—along with local and federal police-reported death threats, harassment, and assaults on Peterson and his adolescent child over the past 3 years—and the unexplained deaths of four close R&D associates at Defense-sponsored innovation programs for AI technologies. This was launched to create efficient and viable ways to provide reasonable service to veteran clients, and a fast-flow solution for federal agency processing for over 440,000 CLJA veterans awaiting their baseline payment of $100,000 per certified claim, along with other PACT Act benefits and compensation guarantees to eligible claimants.



Proposed AI Tools: To address the immense paperwork backlog, the DoW’s Vulcan Program R&D affiliates and the SCP administrator, Peterson, developed and deployed the ‘AI City Hall Project,’ a patent-pending hybrid artificial intelligence infrastructure designed to efficiently process complex claims data, associated with the initial AI Law (Omni-AI) learning machine patent filing (omni-functional operational LLMs capable of executing heavy administrative workflows independently, while remaining strictly bound to a human-in-the-loop command structure) that started as a ‘Harvard class project’ called ‘AI-119’.



However, Peterson, who was identified as a former AI Law bot trainer for a Gemini-affiliated tech firm, in a dual employment discrimination action declared by the EEOC and California Civil Rights Department against Google LLC (GOOG) and its parent company Alphabet Inc., warns that if administrative bodies continue to stall baseline payments, there is a substantial likelihood that massive civilian demonstrations involving over hundreds of thousands of fed-up veterans will assemble in Colorado and North Carolina this year to present serious questions under federal bankruptcy law, merits as non-party debtors, or class claimants (bringing unnecessary, emotionally charged issues into an already complex situation).



Good Faith Efforts: Turning All Cards Face-Up

To ensure global diplomatic and media visibility, this open letter has been formally copied to:

The White House Public Affairs Counsel

The Associated Press

U.S. Senators Thom Tillis, Richard Blumenthal, Chuck Grassley, and Jerry Moran; and Senate VA Committee representatives from earlier communications.





‘I ain’t no senator’s son…. Our veterans are exhausted from navigating a secondary bureaucratic conflict against institutional inertia, after most of these veterans have already served in a war half a century ago for Uncle Sam,’ Peterson stated in his open letter.



In general, the CLJA Veterans’ claim vanguard’s letter requested that the Senate provide immediate transparency regarding whether the respective legislation and related credit markers on statutory legal promises made to former military service members will be upheld.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dae3f598-e5a4-44d1-a631-3b26d620a6be

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83d3d049-d9d1-461c-9eff-a62e06bdb594