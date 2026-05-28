Merwood Capital Limited Raises Over £50,000 for Cancer Research UK Following London Marathon Challenge





Merwood Capital Team Completes London Marathon in Memory of Emma Patterson

LONDON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merwood Capital Limited is proud to announce that the firm has successfully raised more than £50,000 for Cancer Research UK following the completion of the London Marathon by members of the Merwood team in honour of Emma Patterson, the late mother of the company’s Head of Accounts.





The fundraising initiative brought together employees, clients, partners, family members and supporters across the wider Merwood Capital network, all united behind a shared goal of supporting life-saving cancer research whilst paying tribute to Emma’s memory.

The Merwood Capital marathon team completed the iconic 26.2-mile London Marathon after months of preparation, training and fundraising efforts. The event represented not only a physical challenge, but also a deeply personal mission for the individuals involved.

Emma Patterson passed away following her battle with cancer, and the campaign was established to celebrate her life, resilience and lasting impact on those around her. The initiative quickly gained momentum internally and externally, with donations and messages of support continuing to arrive throughout the fundraising campaign.

Statement from Management

James Morrison, Managing Director, speaking on behalf of the company, stated:

“This was far more than a fundraising challenge for our team. Emma’s story touched many people across our business, and we wanted to honour her memory in a meaningful way whilst contributing towards the incredible work carried out by Cancer Research UK. Raising over £50,000 is something we are immensely proud of, and we are grateful to every individual who supported the campaign.”

The funds raised will contribute directly towards Cancer Research UK’s ongoing work in advancing cancer prevention, treatment and research programmes across the United Kingdom and internationally.

Merwood Capital also praised the dedication shown by employees who balanced intensive marathon training alongside their professional commitments, demonstrating the strong sense of unity and culture within the organisation.

The London Marathon has long served as one of the world’s most recognised charitable sporting events, with thousands of participants each year raising millions of pounds for causes close to their hearts. For the Merwood Capital team, this year’s event carried particular emotional significance.

The company confirmed that supporting charitable initiatives and community-driven causes will remain a continued focus moving forward, with additional fundraising and corporate social responsibility projects already being explored for later this year.

Merwood Capital Limited would like to extend its sincere thanks to everyone who donated, shared the campaign, attended fundraising events and supported the team throughout the journey.