New Line of Torque Trucks Redefines Performance Pickups with Superior Standard Equipment in a Competitive Price Category

Bristol, Indiana, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A trio of impressive, limited edition trucks based on the current Ford F-150, F-150 Raptor, and F-250 pickups have been unveiled by Torque Trucks of Bristol, Indiana. Designed to offer superior performance, quality and standard equipment in the hotly competitive pickup market, the 2026 lineup of lifted trucks include the Torque 1200 F-250, Torque 470 F-150 and Torque 670 Raptor. All are available for order and purchase through a national network of dealers.

“The hunger for custom, limited edition American trucks has been growing, but there was a definite gap between the ultra-high performance versions and the low-end models that often featured spotty quality, substandard equipment and slapped on parts,” said Jeff Burtchell, President of Torque Trucks. “No company has ever offered a performance upgrade between stock and supercharged in the mid-level premium market segment. We invested substantially in this venture to fill the gap with amazing, limited edition American vehicles people will be proud to own.”

Torque Trucks was founded by Jeff Burttschell and Mike Graber, two industry leaders who delivered world-class performance vehicles built in Indiana under the Tuscany Motor Company banner for 30 years. Their van and truck lines were very successful, widely recognized as the nation’s premier Ford, GM and Dodge custom vehicle manufacturer. Prior to selling and exiting the company in 2022, Burttschell and Mike Graber had designed and produced several highly successful specialty truck programs, including Tonka, Harley-Davidson, FTX and Black Ops editions.

In mid-2025, Burtchell and Graber re-entered the industry to meet a glaring need in the market.

“Every element of Torque was designed to surprise and delight,” said Brock Patterson, Torque Trucks Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our new state-of-the-art facility boasts cutting edge engineering, world-class assembly, the latest paint booths and a dedicated team committed to building trucks they’d drive themselves. Our market strategists and dealers were handpicked because they understand the full range of customer experience, from the vehicles to purchasing and daily ownership. The Torque Truck line will change the way people view custom trucks.”

This trio of Ford based pickups feature superior fit, finish and content. Torque’s engineers and designers gave the Ford F-150 and F-250 models uniquely bold American styling that is clean, integrated and polished.

The Torque 470 F-150 is based on the best-selling Ford truck. The 4-wheel drive truck has a robust 10-speed automatic transmission connected to a 470+ HP 5.0-liter V8 that was tuned by Whipple; it includes a Whipple air box, optimized intake tube and high-flow air filter feeding a proprietary tuned Gibson Cat-back performance exhaust wearing gloss black SST Torque dual exhaust tips. No company has ever offered a performance upgrade between stock and supercharged in the mid-level premium market segment.

The truck rides on a proprietary premium full suspension lift system featuring performance Tuned Monotube Shocks. BFG’s 35-inch KO3 BFG tires ride on 22” Torque exclusive pressure cast gloss black alloy wheels. Red caliper brake covers with the Torque logo finish the styling.

“The styling, inside and out, exceeds expectations,” said Patterson. “The truck has custom painted front bumper surround, exclusive body color fender flares with clearance lights and even proprietary wide body aero cladding. The power deployable XL running boards with lights are a great touch, along with the painted hood scoop, tinted windows, powder coated red tow hooks, special badges and custom painted tonneau cover. The truck is a real piece of art.”

Inside, owners will revel in exclusive TORQUE designed top grain leather seat covers, center console cover, embroidered carpet floor mats and limited edition badge. Only 300 Torque 470s will be available for the 2026 model year, with an MSRP starting at $102,960.

The same detail and value extends to the truck’s “big bothers,” the Torque 1200 F-250 and Torque 670 Raptor. The trucks were enhanced and modified with the same focus on performance, reliability and styling.

The Torque 670 Raptor has been tuned to deliver 670 foot pound of torque, along with 555 horsepower. The exterior was upgraded, the suspension sharpened and interior even better. Only 100 of the light-duty Raptor based custom trucks with a starting MSRP of $121,595 will be available for the 2026 model year.

Literally the biggest truck current in the lineup is the diesel Torque 1200 F-250, featuring 1,200 foot pound of torque. Only 300 of the three quarter ton F-250 pickups starting at $124,535 will be offered through select Torque Truck Ford dealers across the United States. Custom touches include 37” BFGoodrich Tires on 22” TORQUE exclusive gloss black alloy wheels, red caliper covers with the TORQUE Logo, custom Skid Plate, premium pull suspension lift with dual steering stabilizers, 2” tubular radius arms and tuned monotube shocks.

Exclusive body color fender flares, along with TORQUE Proprietary Wide Body Aero Cladding, exclusive Replacement High Clearance Front Bumper by Addictive Desert Designs and a 30” LED Light Bar w/ Cover to match the LED Fog Lights give the truck a handsome look. Inside, Exclusive TORQUE Designed Top Grain Leather Seat Covers wrap the driver in comfort.

The trucks come with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty; the Ford Motor Company powertrain warranty remains intact. These trucks will also be listed in the Black Book. Individuals interested in Torque 1200 F-250, Torque 470 F-150 and Torque 670 Raptor can visit a dealer or go to torquetruck.com.

About Torque Trucks

Located in Bristol, Indiana, Torque Trucks is a premium truck manufacturer focused on building limited-edition trucks engineered for power, capability and distinctive styling. Inspired by modern American truck culture and performance-driven design, Torque Trucks combines aggressive aesthetics, upgraded suspension systems, premium interiors and enhanced performance packages into fully customized vehicles built to stand apart both on and off the road.

Produced through a specialized manufacturing facility in Indiana, the Torque lineup includes vehicles such as the Torque 470 F-150, Torque 1200 F-250, and Torque 670 Raptor, each designed to deliver elevated street presence, premium upgrades, and exclusive craftsmanship. Every Torque truck is built in limited production numbers and backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. For more information, visit torquetruck.com.

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2026 Torque 470 F-150

Exterior

35” *ALL NEW* KO3 BFG Tires

22” TORQUE Exclusive Pressure Cast Gloss Black Alloy Wheels

Tire Sensor Recalibration

Speedometer Recalibration

Red Caliper Covers w/ TORQUE Logo

Premium Full Suspension Lift

Torque Branded Crossmember

Performance Tuned Monotube Shocks

Four Wheel Alignment

Power Deployable XL Running Boards w/ Lights

Custom Painted Front Bumper Surround

Powder Coated Red Tow Hooks

Exclusive Body Color Fender Flares w/ Clearance Lights

TORQUE Proprietary Wide Body Aero Cladding

TORQUE Puddle Lights

Custom Painted Grille

Blackout Ford Ovals

Grille Marker Lights

Rear Marker Lights

Gloss Black SST Torque Dual Exhaust Tips

Custom Painted Hood Scoop

Hood Scoop Graphic

TORQUE 3D Exterior Badges

TORQUE 470 Graphics On Bed Sides

Custom Painted Tonneau Cover

Premium Carpet BedRug Liner

Interior

Exclusive TORQUE Designed Top Grain Leather Seat Covers

Center Console Cover

Limited Edition Serial Number Badge

TORQUE Embroidered Carpet Floor Mats

Tinted Windows

TORQUE Performance Equipment

(470 HORSEPOWER)

Whipple Oversized Air Box

Whipple High-Flow Air Filter

High-Capacity Induction Path

Optimized Whipple Intake Tube

Whipple Performance Calibration

Torque Tuned Gibson Cat-Back Performance Exhaust

3 year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

MSRP starts at: $102,960

2026 Torque 670 Raptor

Exterior

37” KM3 BFG Tires

20” TORQUE Exclusive Pressure Cast Gloss Black Alloy Wheels

Tire Sensor Recalibration

Speedometer Recalibration

Red Caliper Covers w/ TORQUE Logo

Premium Suspension Lift Springs

Four Wheel Alignment

Power Deployable XL Running Boards w/ Lights

Custom Painted Front Grille

Torque High-Clearance Front Bumper w/ 30” LED Light Bar

2 Custom LED Fog Lights

Painted Body Color Fender Flares

TORQUE Proprietary Wide Body Aero Cladding

TORQUE Puddle Lights

Performance Tuned Hood Graphic

TORQUE 3D Exterior Badges

TORQUE 670 Graphics On Bed Sides

Retrax Tonneau Cover

Premium Carpet BedRug Liner or Carpet Bed Mat

Interior

Exclusive TORQUE Designed Top Grain Leather Seat Covers

Center Console Cover

Interior Trim Painted Piano Black

Limited Edition Serial Number Badge

TORQUE Embroidered Carpet Floor Mats

Tinted Windows

TORQUE Performance Equipment

(555 HP/670 TQ)

Whipple Oversized Air Box

Whipple High-Flow Air Filter

Whipple Oversized Intercooler

Optimized Whipple Intake Tube

Whipple Performance Calibration

Torque Tuned Performance Exhaust

3 year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

MSRP starts at $121,595

2026 Torque 1200 F-250 Truck Specifications

Exterior

37” BFGoodrich Tires

22” TORQUE Exclusive Pressure Cast Gloss Black Alloy Wheels

Tire Sensor Recalibration

Speedometer Recalibration

Red Caliper Covers w/ TORQUE Logo

Premium Full Suspension Lift

Dual Steering Stabilizers

2” Tubular Radius Arms

Performance Tuned Monotube Shocks

Four Wheel Alignment

Power Deployable XL Running Boards w/ Lights

Exclusive Body Color Fender Flares w/ Clearance Lights

TORQUE Proprietary Wide Body Aero Cladding

Exclusive Replacement High Clearance Front Bumper by Addictive Desert Designs

30” LED Light Bar w/ Cover *Intended for off-road use only*

Skid Plate w/ TORQUE Logo

LED Fog Lights *Certified SAE F

Black SST Exhaust Tips

TORQUE Puddle Lights

Grille Marker Lights

Rear Marker Lights

TORQUE 3D Exterior Badges

TORQUE 1200 Graphics On Bed Sides

Interior

Exclusive TORQUE Designed Top Grain Leather Seat Covers

Center Console Cover

Limited Edition Serial Number Badge

TORQUE Embroidered Carpet Floor Mats

Tinted Windows

3 year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warrant

MSRP starts at: $124,535

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