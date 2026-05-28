Perth Buyers Agents Highlights Federal Budget Influence on Investor Demand in Perth Growth Corridors

Hamilton Hill, WA , May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perth Buyers Agents reports increasing demand from interstate investors seeking guidance on securing strategically located new-build properties in Perth’s high-growth areas. This shift reflects changing investment priorities influenced by evolving policy conditions and market fundamentals.



Perth Buyers Agents

Perth’s property market is entering a new phase as proposed Australian Federal Budget changes reshape investor approaches to residential acquisitions across Western Australia. Industry professionals are observing a gradual move away from high-density inner-city investments toward land-backed housing opportunities in Perth’s expanding outer suburbs.

Perth Buyers Agents notes that affordability pressures and evolving investment considerations tied to taxation and lending structures are prompting buyers to reassess traditional strategies. More investors are now looking at new house and land packages Perth opportunities that provide stronger land value ratios, modern infrastructure access, and future population growth potential.

Director and property investment specialist Anna Quintal said Perth continues to attract national attention due to its relative affordability compared to eastern state markets and its expanding economic activity. She explained that many investors are looking beyond established inner suburbs and focusing on emerging estates supported by long-term development plans, transport infrastructure, and lifestyle amenities.

Anna Quintal works closely with clients throughout the purchasing and construction process, with Perth Buyers Agents supporting both interstate and local investors by sourcing land opportunities, negotiating purchases, liaising with builders, and overseeing construction progress. This approach is particularly valuable for investors managing projects remotely or balancing time constraints.

Interest in Negative gearing Perth property strategies also remains strong as investors assess how federal policy changes may affect holding costs, rental returns, and depreciation benefits tied to newly constructed homes. Perth Buyers Agents says many buyers are now prioritising assets that combine rental appeal with lower ongoing maintenance requirements and improved tax efficiencies associated with new builds.

Perth’s outer growth corridors, including areas north and south of the metropolitan region, continue to attract attention due to planned infrastructure upgrades, schools, retail development, and employment hubs. Perth Buyers Agents notes that these factors are contributing to rising demand for detached housing rather than apartment-based investments. Buyers are also recognising the long-term scarcity value associated with land ownership in well-connected suburban precincts.

The company adds that investor confidence in Perth remains supported by strong population growth, sustained rental demand, and relatively low vacancy rates. Interstate investors from Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane are increasingly engaging local representation to identify opportunities early. Having on-the-ground support for inspections, builder coordination, and project timelines provides additional confidence throughout the acquisition process.

Perth Buyers Agents helps clients assess suburb performance indicators such as infrastructure investment, rental yields, demographic changes, and future supply conditions. This research-driven approach helps investors align purchasing decisions with broader economic and policy trends impacting the Western Australian property market.

Investors seeking guidance on navigating Perth’s changing property landscape can learn more by visiting https://www.perthbuyersagents.com.au/.

About Perth Buyers Agents

Perth Buyers Agents is a Western Australia-based property advisory firm assisting investors and homebuyers with property sourcing, negotiation, acquisition, and project management services across Perth. The company works closely with local and interstate clients seeking strategic opportunities in residential property markets throughout the region.

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Media Contact

Perth Buyers Agents

190 Clontarf Road, Hamilton Hill, WA, 6163

0405 533 895

https://www.perthbuyersagents.com.au/

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