Havila Kystruten AS: Integrated Annual Report for 2025

The board of directors of Havila Kystruten AS has today approved the financial statements and annual report for 2025, which integrates financial and sustainability reporting.

The numbers are in line with preliminary accounts released on 26 February 2026.

The report is attached in PDF format summarizing the year and highlighting the company's fundamental focus on the environment and sustainability.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





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