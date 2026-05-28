Oakridge Park Celebrates Grand Opening, Unveiling Canada’s Largest Redevelopment and New Global Retail Destination



Photo Courtesy of Oakridge Park

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakridge Park, Canada’s largest redevelopment, is now open, bringing together global retail, dynamic dining, and immersive cultural experiences in a single, interconnected environment.

Developed by QuadReal Property Group and Westbank, the highly anticipated project officially welcomed its first visitors this morning, marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside Mayor Ken Sim and key stakeholders.

“Today marks an important milestone for Oakridge Park and for Vancouver,” said Chrystal Burns, Executive Vice President, Canadian Retail Experience at QuadReal Property Group. “This opening represents years of collaboration across partners, designers, and the community to bring forward a destination that reflects how people want to gather, shop and spend time. Oakridge Park has been thoughtfully curated to bring together global retail, local culinary talent, and cultural programming in a way that feels both elevated and accessible for residents and visitors alike.”

With its doors now open, Oakridge Park shifts from vision to reality as a cultural hub designed for discovery, connection, and everyday experience. Across the 28-acre site, visitors and locals can experience a sophisticated showcase of 100+ premier brands across 650,000 square feet including:

Luxury Fashion & Leather Goods: Acne Studios, Alexander Wang, BOSS, Brunello Cucinelli, Canada Goose, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, Ferragamo, Harry Rosen, Loewe, Longchamp, Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, Max Mara, Miu Miu, Moncler, Prada, Thom Browne, Versace and Valentino.

Jewelry & Watches: Bvlgari, Chaumet, Chow Tai Fook, David Yurman, Leah Alexandra, Rolex, Swarovski, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co. and TUDOR.

Contemporary, Services and Beauty & Wellness: Aritzia, Browns Shoes, lululemon, Lush Brow Bar, Maje, Mophead, Petit Pont, Sandro, Sephora, Sisley Paris, Sporting Life, Veronica Beard and Weekend Max Mara.



Time Out Market has also opened, bringing together 18 of the best local chefs, restaurateurs and cultural talents under one roof to create the newest culinary and cultural landmark in the city. The market features a curated mix of local concepts including Feenie’s, Mee Bar, Lunch Lady, MaKaam, DownLow Chicken, Barnacle by Bar Bravo, Peacock, Via Tevere, Kishimoto, SANTO TACO, Heritage Asian Eatery, Mello, Boba Run, Pasta e Basta, PiDGiN, Blnd Tger, España, Beaucoup Bakery Café and The Creamery by Beaucoup.

The offerings at Oakridge Park expand well outside traditional retail offerings. With a big focus on culture and experience, Oakridge Park will feature four public art displays, including a mix of murals and sculptural work, throughout the 28-acre centre. From local and international artists, these pieces bring a mix of color and identity to the development. Key pieces include:

First Ancestors: Musqueam artist Diamond Point's First Ancestors transforms the transit entrance glazing and walls into a contemporary Coast Salish statement. The work connects movement and place with ancestral knowledge, making every arrival a cultural acknowledgement as well as a physical one.

Musqueam artist Diamond Point's First Ancestors transforms the transit entrance glazing and walls into a contemporary Coast Salish statement. The work connects movement and place with ancestral knowledge, making every arrival a cultural acknowledgement as well as a physical one. Glyphs of the Epicure: Howie Tsui's Glyphs of the Epicure is a series of surreal portraits — culinary ingredients and cooking tools CNC-etched into charred wood, revealing the bare grain beneath. Each figure works like a pictogram, translating regional cuisines into characters decipherable like ancient inscriptions, echoing the nearly lost craft of hand-carved mahjong tiles.

Howie Tsui's Glyphs of the Epicure is a series of surreal portraits — culinary ingredients and cooking tools CNC-etched into charred wood, revealing the bare grain beneath. Each figure works like a pictogram, translating regional cuisines into characters decipherable like ancient inscriptions, echoing the nearly lost craft of hand-carved mahjong tiles. Opalescent Cumulus Swirl: Haegue Yang’s Opalescent Cumulus Swirl hovers beneath the central skylight as a luminous formation of 226 opalescent venetian blinds. Capturing shifting daylight by day and glowing from within at night, the installation transforms the atrium into an immersive landscape of colour, crystalline shadows, and hypnotic movement.

Haegue Yang’s Opalescent Cumulus Swirl hovers beneath the central skylight as a luminous formation of 226 opalescent venetian blinds. Capturing shifting daylight by day and glowing from within at night, the installation transforms the atrium into an immersive landscape of colour, crystalline shadows, and hypnotic movement. Bush Capsules: Bush Capsules by Brian Jungen creates a field of large-scale sculptural canopies at the rooftop park. Built from reconfigured everyday forms, they blur design, shelter and symbolism, inviting pause, conversation and a different sense of scale outdoors.

In addition to these commissioned public art works, Oakridge Park will feature:

Kio's Wall: Kio's Wall is a large-scale installation built to respond, transform and accumulate meaning. Step into the Living Canvas and watch your movement paint itself in watercolour. Fold paper into form and watch it take flight in AR. Each visit leaves a mark — on the wall, and in the space.

Kio's Wall is a large-scale installation built to respond, transform and accumulate meaning. Step into the Living Canvas and watch your movement paint itself in watercolour. Fold paper into form and watch it take flight in AR. Each visit leaves a mark — on the wall, and in the space. Sky Stage: Positioned high within the South Atrium, the Sky Stage brings live programming into the heart of Oakridge Park. Home to a Steinway Spirio player piano, it transforms vertical space into a shared experience, giving every visit the possibility of something unplanned, energetic and entirely its own.

Positioned high within the South Atrium, the Sky Stage brings live programming into the heart of Oakridge Park. Home to a Steinway Spirio player piano, it transforms vertical space into a shared experience, giving every visit the possibility of something unplanned, energetic and entirely its own. Glass Art Installations by Lasvit: Inspired by the beauty and rhythm of the natural world, renowned Czech glassmaking company Lasvit has produced a collection of four art installations for Oakridge Park. Among the highlights is Glass Meadow designed by Petra Sošťáková, an installation capturing the fragile moment just before beauty fades. Reflecting the short-lived intensity of blooming flowers, delicate glass floral forms unfold above the East and West Gallerias, guiding visitors through a luminous landscape that glows with light.



"At Oakridge Park, art is at the center of the experience," said Burns. "Through our collaboration with local and global artists, we are creating immersive installations that showcase creativity and diversity, giving visitors and locals a cultural experience on par with the best in the world."

Beginning this week, Oakridge Park will host a year-round calendar of community programming and events, including activations centered around food, wellness, jewelry, fashion and the holidays. A calendar of events can be found at Oakridgepark.com/en-us/events/.

For more information on Oakridge Park, visit https://www.oakridgepark.com/en-us.

About Oakridge Park

Co-developed by QuadReal Property Group and Westbank, Oakridge Park serves as a bespoke and captivating cultural destination for Vancouver and is designed to seamlessly encompass every aspect of people’s lives — where living, working, and playing converge harmoniously, offering a space for inspiration, personal growth, and relaxation. Spanning over five million square feet and strategically designed around a sprawling nine-acre park, Oakridge Park creates a distinctive enclave within the expansive 28-acre footprint. A monumental redevelopment project, that stands out as one of Metro Vancouver's largest undertakings and ranking among the most significant ongoing transformations in North America, is poised to become an unparalleled addition to the city unlike anything Vancouver has ever seen.

Comprising residential, retail, office, public realm, civic, and cultural components, Oakridge Park is a world-class, master-planned community. Once fully completed, it will offer a top-tier retail experience totaling 650,000 square feet with 140+ leading global brands, including flagship and boutiques stores, accommodations for over 6,000 residents through 3,000+ residences, 720,000 square feet of meticulously designed office space for over 3,000 creative economy professionals, one of Vancouver’s largest community centres and busiest libraries, six dynamic indoor and outdoor live-music venues, and will be home to the second Time Out Market in Canada. www.oakridgepark.com

Media Resources - Vancouver's Cultural Hub (oakridgepark.com)

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $98.5 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest and via programmatic partnerships.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

About Westbank

Westbank is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments. Established 30 years ago, we are a private company that concentrates primarily on large projects in our core cities of focus: Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo, and San Jose. As a global leader in net zero development and the co-owner of one of North America's largest district energy providers, we are committed to largescale net zero carbon initiatives. Our body of work includes residential, hotels, retail, creative workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions, and public art, with over $50 billion of projects completed or under development. As our practice has evolved, we have woven together an ecosystem of cultural enterprises, including restaurants, gyms, spas, music venues, private members clubs, fashion, dance schools and food halls. We bring this ecosystem to life through collaborations with some of the most talented artists, architects, designers, and entrepreneurs in the world. We look for every opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us – to bring people together and help build more inspiring, sustainable communities. Through these and other endeavours, our evolution continues as we become a cultural platform for the creative city.

https://westbankcorp.com/

Contact: Oakridgepark@quinn.pr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e134357f-74d0-4583-ab59-a8b516ce7115