Agentic Finance Pioneer Kuvi AI is Making Strategy Programmable

Toronto, Canada, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuvi.ai has underlined its credentials as the earliest pioneer of Agentic Finance, delivering an AI-driven financial operating model that enables users to translate high-level financial intent into autonomous, programmable strategies capable of executing continuously across global markets.

Much like how bitcoin gave us decentralized money, and Ethereum made finance programmable, Kuvi is making strategy programmable.

As creator of the world’s first Agentic Finance Operating System (AFOS), Kuvi’s proprietary AFOS transforms investment strategy into programmable infrastructure, enabling users to compose intelligent, condition-based financial strategies across global markets.

Built on the Agentic Finance Operating System (AFOS), Kuvi transforms financial coordination into programmable infrastructure. The platform enables individuals and organizations to compose, test, and execute intelligent financial strategies that interpret signals, evaluate conditions, manage risk, and automate execution while maintaining full user custody and control.

“We began speaking internally about Agentic Finance well before it entered broader conversation, as we searched for the right language to describe what comes after apps, dashboards, and manual execution,” said Kuvi Co-founder Dylan Dewdney. “To our knowledge, we were the first team publicly using the term. We’re also proud to have helped inspire some of the early conversations that became the upcoming Agentic Finance Summit in NYC. Even better, it has now grown beyond any one company. That’s how real categories begin.”





Pioneering Agentic Finance

For too long, the process of translating investor intent into actionable strategy has remained the exclusive domain of banks, hedge funds, and asset managers. Kuvi levels the playing field, developing a system which continuously interprets financial objectives and executes sophisticated strategies across multiple markets. Users can express goals such as:

Allocate capital when momentum strengthens.

Hedge risk ahead of major macro events.

Exploit arbitrage opportunities across exchanges.

“Rebalance my portfolio based on market sentiment.

Kuvi monitors real-time data, assess market conditions, enforce risk constraints, and execute trades automatically. This represents a fundamental shift from static financial tools to adaptive, intelligent financial systems, in which agentic AI helps to understand signals and make the connective tissue between strategy, intent, signal, and capital human-centric and understandable.

At the core of Kuvi’s platform is AFOS, a purpose-built operating system for programmable financial strategy. The system is built around modular automation primitives known as daemons — persistent software processes that continuously monitor signals, evaluate conditions, and coordinate execution across financial environments.

Each daemon can:

Detect signals from market data, prediction markets, and social platforms such as X

Analyze conditions in real time

Apply risk-management rules

Allocate capital dynamically

Execute trades automatically

By combining these components, users can construct advanced strategies spanning:

Momentum and trend-following

Arbitrage

Event-driven trading

Market making

Portfolio automation

Major Industry Validation

Kuvi recently announced a high-profile integration with KuCoin through the exchange’s Broker Pro Program. This partnership introduced a new operating model for digital asset trading by separating strategy execution from trade settlement. Users can deploy sophisticated, condition-based strategies while maintaining full custody of assets on centralized exchanges, representing a significant advancement in both usability and security.

The company’s latest infrastructure expansion through SimpleSwap significantly broadens the range of assets and ecosystems across which Kuvi-powered strategies and agents can operate. By integrating aggregated multi-source execution infrastructure into Kuvi’s broader strategy framework, users can deploy programmable systems that move seamlessly across assets and liquidity environments without being constrained by ecosystem silos. The result is a more unified operating environment where strategies can continuously adapt to real-time market conditions.

Kuvi’s leadership in the category will also be showcased at the upcoming Agentic Finance Summit hosted by Microsoft — a major industry conference centered on a category Kuvi helped pioneer and define. Kuvi will deliver one of the event’s keynote presentations alongside speakers from organizations including OpenAI and Cloudflare, positioning the company among the leading voices shaping the future of programmable financial infrastructure and AI-native markets.

Over the past year, Kuvi has been expanding aggressively across both crypto infrastructure and AI-powered finance. The company launched its utility token, KUVI, now listed on MEXC and PancakeSwap, giving users broader access to the platform’s ecosystem and governance features. It also acquired Altura, a Web3 infrastructure platform originally focused on blockchain gaming, allowing Kuvi to extend its agentic automation technology into gaming economies where AI systems can autonomously manage digital assets, loyalty systems, and on-chain identities.

On the funding side, Kuvi previously closed a $700,000 seed round led by Moon Pursuit Capital and later expanded its oversubscribed strategic round with backing from investors including Michael Terpin of Transform Ventures and Dennis Liu, helping push the company’s valuation from $15 million to $30 million.

About Kuvi.ai

Kuvi.ai is pioneering Agentic Finance — a new class of intelligent, intent-driven systems that unify trading, portfolio management, and on-chain automation. Built on the world’s first Agentic Finance Operating System (AFOS), Kuvi empowers users to manage and grow their wealth through natural-language interaction, modular agentic frameworks, and cross-chain execution. Kuvi.ai recently acquired Altura, expanding its mission to bring agentic automation to every corner of the on-chain economy.

For more information:

Visit: www.kuvi.ai

Follow Kuvi on X: @Kuvilabs



Media contact: KuviAI@transformgroup.com