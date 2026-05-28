Lion Real Estate Group Closes Marble Partners Fund I, LLC in Down Market with 28.4% Net IRR, Surpassing Investor Expectations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion Real Estate Group (LREG), closed its first institutional fund with a 28.4% net IRR and 1.9X multiple to investors despite navigating one of the most difficult multifamily cycles in recent history. Launched in 2017, LREG’s Marble Partners Fund I, LLC raised $35 million and leveraged co-investment equity to $200 million to acquire $505 million of value-add multifamily properties across Texas, the Southeast and the intermountain West during its hold period.

“The winding up of our Marble Partners Fund I represents an incredible milestone for Lion, especially having delivered such remarkable returns to our investors in the midst of an extended down-market cycle,” said Ben Kriegsman, vice president, global capital markets for Lion Real Estate Group.

The fund’s 15 multifamily properties totaled 3,503 units across nine markets. Properties were located in Austin, Texas, Dallas, Durham, North Carolina, Chicago, Portland, Oregon, Denver, Salt Lake City, Utah, Phoenix and Atlanta.

“We are proud to have delivered a 28.4% net IRR to our investors during a market cycle that has proven very difficult for many operators over the past three years,” added Jeff Weller, co-CEO of Lion Real Estate Group. “We’re confident that our strategy from Marble Partners Fund I, LLC and the lessons learned along the way continues to position us to drive performance for our Fund II, Fund III and future acquisitions as we prepare to launch Fund IV later this year.”

About Lion Real Estate Group

Founded in 2007 by Mory Barak and Jeff Weller, Lion Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm specializing in value-add multifamily properties across the Sun Belt and Southeast United States. Since inception, Lion has transacted more than 117 properties totaling over 15,000 units and $2.8 billion in transaction volume, with no realized losses. Guided by the motto "Delivering Results. Improving Communities," the firm is committed to preserving workforce housing and improving the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.lionreg.com.

Contact: Marisa Vallbona, 619-708-7990, Marisa@IdeaHall.com