Crego Contracting and New Port Richey Business Owners Pool Resources to Send Local Kids to the Rec Center This Summer

HUDSON, FL, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON, FL - May 28, 2026 - -

Crego Contracting, alongside a growing coalition of New Port Richey business owners and residents, has launched a community-funded effort to buy summer family passes to the New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center for local families who can't afford one, with no applications, no paperwork, and no questions asked.

The initiative was organized by local entrepreneurs Jordan Lung and Regan Weiss of TradeUp Marketing after a conversation about how many area children spend the summer without access to pools, organized activities, or safe places to go during the long break from school. Within days, fellow business owners and neighbors began pitching in to sponsor passes, which retail for $120 and cover an entire family for the full summer season.

For many working families in Pasco County, that $120 represents a real barrier. Organizers say the goal is to remove it quietly, so kids can enjoy the same summer their classmates do, without any parent having to explain their finances or fill out a form.

Early supporters include Adam Crego of Crego Contracting, Kim Spinuso of Mamma Mia's Pizzeria, and Tanner Kielty of R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, with additional businesses and residents joining each week. Organizers expect the list to grow significantly as word spreads through the New Port Richey business community.

"There will be no questions asked and no embarrassment," said Regan Weiss. "This is simply neighbors helping neighbors. Sometimes people just need a little help getting through summer and if a child can smile, swim, stay active, and make memories because of all of us coming together, then every dollar is worth it."

The New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center, located at 6630 Van Buren St, New Port Richey, FL 34653, is a hub of summer activity for area families. The facility offers swimming, recreation programs, fitness amenities, and family-friendly events throughout the summer months, giving children a safe, supervised environment to stay active when school is out.

For participating business owners, the initiative is a chance to invest directly in the children and families they see every day.

"Our families are our customers, our neighbors, and our friends," said Adam Crego of Crego Contracting. "If a few of us can come together and make sure a kid gets to spend their summer swimming and playing instead of stuck inside, that's a small thing for us and a huge thing for them."

Organizers say the model is intentionally simple. Sponsoring businesses purchase passes directly, and the passes are distributed quietly to families through trusted local channels — no public lists, no recognition required, no strings attached.

"This is what New Port Richey is about," Weiss added. "Business owners putting competition aside, community members stepping up, people realizing that helping families and helping kids matters more than anything else. Together, we make summer better."

Organizers are inviting additional businesses, organizations, and residents to sponsor passes or get involved. Even a single sponsored pass sends one more family to the pool this summer.

How to Help Local businesses and community members interested in sponsoring a family pass or joining the initiative can contact the New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center at 727-841-4560.

Participating Businesses include; Crego Contracting, Mamma Mia's Pizzeria, R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, TradeUp Marketing and additional local businesses and residents throughout New Port Richey Florida.

About the Initiative: The Summer Family Pass Sponsorship Initiative was created by local business owners and community leaders in partnership with the New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center to provide families in need with access to summer recreation throughout the season.

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For more information about Crego Contracting, contact the company here:



Crego Contracting

Adam Crego

855-284-5395

info@cregocontracting.com

9734 Katy Dr Unit 4 Hudson FL 34667