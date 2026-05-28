Parexel to Present Real-World Oncology Research and Launch New Patient-Focused Campaign at ASCO 2026

Two virtual posters accepted exploring rejections in oncology marketing applications and real-world pulmonary safety of T-DXd in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

From Insights to Life campaign reinforces Parexel’s commitment and position as the leading patient-first clinical development partner





RALEIGH, N.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, today announced two virtual research posters accepted for presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 29-June 2, in Chicago. The research examines critical challenges in oncology drug development and real-world safety outcomes for a HER2-targeted therapy, grounding Parexel’s ASCO presence in the evidence that advances cancer care. The company also unveiled From Insights to Life, a new patient-focused creative campaign reflecting Parexel’s commitment to helping sponsors advance their programs so patients can return to what matters most to them.

Virtual Poster Presentations

As part of ASCO 2026, Parexel is presenting two virtual research posters, one analyzing common deficiencies in oncology marketing applications that lead to FDA rejections and another focused on the pulmonary safety profile of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Parexel’s oncology experience over the past five years spans more than 560 clinical studies, more than 104,000 patients and more than 26,000 sites across more than 50 countries. Over that same period, Parexel Biotech delivered the data supporting six U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and three European Medicines Agency (EMA) new solid-tumor oncology drug approvals.

“ASCO is where the oncology community comes together to advance science that matters for patients, and Parexel’s presence reflects that same commitment,” said Jozsef Palatka, M.D., Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Head of Oncology at Parexel, who will lead the company’s on-site activities at the meeting. “The research we are presenting exemplifies the rigor we bring to every program. Translating real-world evidence into confident clinical development decisions is how we help sponsors advance therapies forward for the patients who need them.”



Joining Dr. Palatka on-site will be Charlotte Moser, Chief Medical Officer, Jim Anthony, Chief Commercial Officer and President, Parexel Biotech, Stacy Hurt, Chief Patient Officer, Mike D’Ambrosio, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Real World Research, and members of Parexel’s medical, commercial and marketing teams.

From Insights to Life

The company also announced the launch of From Insights to Life, a new patient-focused creative campaign centered on real people, representing different disease states and demographics, navigating the space between a medical diagnosis and daily living. Inspired by patient experiences and driven by a sense of purpose, the campaign reaffirms Parexel’s commitment to delivering clinical trials that support patients in continuing to live the lives they love.

“What patients want most is to feel genuinely seen by the people working on their behalf, recognized for the full life they are striving to return to,” said Stacy Hurt, Chief Patient Officer at Parexel. “At Parexel, truly listening to patients is the principle that guides every decision we make, every trial we design and every partnership we form. From Insights to Life captures something I have felt throughout my relationship with Parexel—when patients are placed at the center of everything we do, it fundamentally changes what is possible. It’s the difference between advancing science and creating solutions that genuinely change people’s lives.”

From Insights to Life builds on the foundation of Parexel’s award-winning Insights Generation Engine campaign, which was recognized by PR Week's 2026 Corporate Healthcare Campaign Award. Where Insights Generation Engine celebrates the expertise of Parexel’s colleagues, From Insights to Life extends that commitment outward to the patients who Parexel serves.

The campaign will roll out throughout 2026 with additional original compositions unveiled across Parexel's website, digital and social channels, and activations at milestone biopharmaceutical industry events, such as the American Diabetes Association and the World Orphan Drug Congress. Each new patient-focused campaign image reinforces Parexel’s mission—translating insight into meaningful impact across the clinical development journey and accelerating life-changing medicines to patients.

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 22,000+ global employees work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind — broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights-driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients — With Heart®. We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2025 Scrip Award for “Best Contract Research Organization – Full-Service Provider,” the 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for "Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research" and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

+1 (984) 218-5539

heather.zoumas-lubeski@parexel.com



Danaka Williams

+1 (984) 298-4207

Danaka.Williams@parexel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/589079d7-3915-4935-a2ad-feaf67969b03