Colliers to partner with leading engineering firm in Québec

TORONTO and TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) announced today that Colliers Engineering, through its Canadian platform, Englobe Corporation (“Englobe”), has entered into an agreement to acquire Pluritec Ltd. (“Pluritec”), a top-tier multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm in Québec. Pluritec’s senior team will become shareholders of Englobe under Colliers’ unique partnership model and will play a key role in leadership going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1972, Pluritec’s 200 professionals provide civil and structural engineering, building mechanical and electrical systems, transportation, water treatment, and municipal infrastructure services from its six offices in southern Québec.



“This investment advances an important strategic priority of offering multidisciplinary engineering capabilities in the large and growing Québec market,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Global Chief Investment Officer & CEO, Engineering at Colliers. “Pluritec’s decision to partner with us reflects the attractiveness of Colliers’ differentiated model and reinforces our position as a partner-of-choice for strong firms and professionals across the world.”



“Joining forces with Pluritec’s talented group is a pivotal milestone in Englobe’s journey in our home province,” said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. “The addition of their highly complementary capabilities enhances our market-leading position in Québec, allowing us to deliver end-to-end solutions for complex infrastructure projects here.”



“We share a strong alignment with Colliers’ and Englobe’s people-first culture, which enables us to preserve our core identity, while augmenting our ability to achieve the best outcomes for our clients by leveraging their scale and resources,” said Jonathan Duguay, President of Pluritec. “Their enterprising and decentralized operating philosophy, perpetual partnership model, and long-term growth aspirations made Englobe the perfect partner for the next chapter of our growth.”



Colliers Contacts

Elias Mulamoottil

Global Chief Investment Officer & CEO, Engineering



Christian Mayer

Global Chief Financial Officer & CEO, Commercial Real Estate

(416) 960-9500



About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering, and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle.



Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership — driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders.

With $5.7 billion in annual revenues, 27,000 professionals, and $109 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com.