Asure Software Expands Strategic Partnership with FRPG Restaurant Rewards to Deliver Comprehensive HR, Payroll, and Workforce Solutions to Independent Restaurant Operators Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure announced the expansion of its partnership with FRPG Restaurant Rewards (Foodservice Restaurant Partners Group), one of the nation’s largest Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) serving independent restaurant operators.

The expanded agreement strengthens Asure’s distribution within FRPG’s network, which spans 20 states and 3,000 members further positioning the Company to capture share in the large and underserved independent restaurant segment.

Independent restaurant operators face increasing pressure from rising labor costs, complex compliance requirements, and the administrative burden of managing a largely hourly workforce.

Through this expanded partnership, FRPG members get preferred access to Asure’s cloud-based HR, payroll, time and attendance, and workforce management solutions, plus dedicated implementation support, through FRPG’s trusted supplier network. Members also benefit from tip management, multi-location payroll, real-time scheduling and overtime tracking, labor cost controls, and compliance alerts built for hourly workforces.

“At Asure, our mission has always been to equip growing businesses with the people management tools they need to compete and thrive. Independent restaurant owners are the backbone of the American food and hospitality industry, and they deserve access to the same powerful HR and payroll technology as their larger counterparts,” said Eyal Goldstein, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Asure.

“Expanding our partnership with FRPG speaks to our shared focus on supporting independent restaurant operators. FRPG has built an incredible community of businesses committed to growth, and we’re proud to strengthen this relationship by helping their members simplify operations and stay ahead of today’s workforce challenges.”

“FRPG was built on the belief that independent operators are stronger together. From hiring and scheduling to payroll and compliance, one of the most persistent challenges our members face is managing their people. Expanding our partnership with Asure gives our members a trusted, proven solution that reduces administrative complexity and helps them focus on what they do best: running great restaurants. This is exactly the kind of value-add that sets FRPG apart,” added Louie Kokkinakos, CEO/Owner FRPG Restaurant Rewards

FRPG members can learn more about the partnership and exclusive pricing here: https://offers.asuresoftware.com/asure-frpg

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure for large organizations. For employers, Asure’s platform covers payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits, and compliance — delivered through AsureCentral, its connected platform, or through AsureWorks, its managed services offering for employers who prefer to outsource the work entirely. For large enterprises, Asure’s payroll tax and treasury infrastructure handles multi-jurisdiction tax filing, funding, and money movement, integrating with platforms including Workday, Oracle, and SAP. For more information, visit www.asuresoftware.com.

About FRPG Restaurant Rewards

Foodservice Restaurant Partners Group (FRPG) is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) dedicated to helping independent restaurant operators reduce costs, streamline procurement, and compete more effectively. With more than 170 member restaurants across 20 active states, FRPG leverages collective purchasing power to provide access to preferred supplier pricing, exclusive deals, and curated resources — all while keeping members in control of their purchasing decisions. FRPG is managed by restaurant owners, for restaurant owners. For more information, visit www.frpg1.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure Software

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com