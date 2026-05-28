rYojbaba Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell, Celebrating Its Mission to “Fight Poverty” on the Global Stage

FUKUOKA, Japan, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: RYOJ) (“rYojbaba” or the “Company”), a Japanese consulting and health services company committed to fighting poverty through professional expertise and community-based services, today announced that Ryoji Baba, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director, rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York. He was joined by members of the Company’s executive management team and Board of Directors.





Ryoji Baba, CEO and Representative Director of rYojbaba, at the Nasdaq MarketSite Opening Bell ceremony, May 26, 2026.

A Message from the CEO

“Today is an important day for us,” said Ryoji Baba, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of rYojbaba. “Our mission is to fight poverty and create opportunities for the next generation. We believe that AI and technology can break language barriers and connect people around the world — but more important than technology is spirit. In Japan, we call it the Samurai Spirit: never give up, protect our people, and move forward.”

“We do not measure success only by profit, but by how many lives we can improve,” Baba continued. “It was a profound honor to represent rYojbaba at the Nasdaq MarketSite and ring the Opening Bell. We view this moment as both a milestone and a beginning — a reaffirmation of our responsibility to our shareholders, our patients, our employees, and the communities we serve in Japan and beyond. Thank you, Nasdaq. Thank you, America. And thank you to everyone who believes in us.”





rYojbaba featured on the iconic Nasdaq Tower display in Times Square, New York.

A Milestone Rooted in Decades of Service

The Opening Bell ceremony marks an important chapter in rYojbaba’s growth story. The Company’s roots trace back to 1989, with the founding of Sakai Seikotsuin, a healthcare organization that has served local communities throughout Japan for more than three decades — helping countless individuals improve their health, recover physical function, and maintain a better quality of life.

Building upon this foundation, rYojbaba expanded its mission by combining expertise in legal, labor, healthcare, and community-based services. The Company was founded by professionals with deep experience in Japan’s legal and labor systems, including certified Social Insurance and Labor Consultants — nationally licensed specialists in labor relations, employment matters, social insurance, and human resource management. Working together with healthcare professionals, rYojbaba has developed a unique model that supports businesses, working people, patients, families, and local communities.

Vision: To Fight Poverty

rYojbaba’s mission extends beyond business growth. The Company believes that healthy communities, fair employment opportunities, access to professional support, and sustainable economic development are essential foundations for a better society. This commitment is reflected in a simple but powerful vision: “To Fight Poverty.”

Not merely through financial assistance, but by creating opportunities, improving health, supporting employment, strengthening communities, and helping people build brighter futures for themselves and their families. Today’s listing on Nasdaq represents that vision turned into reality — and a new chapter of opportunity opening to the global capital markets.

To view the recording of the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/events/ryojbaba-co-ltd-rings-opening-bell

About rYojbaba Co., Ltd.

rYojbaba operates a labor consulting and health services business. The labor consulting business provides strategic consulting services for both Japanese companies and labor unions, with the underlying goal to bridge the gap between Japan’s labor culture issues and the lack of solutions for work-related dissatisfactions. rYojbaba also operates 29 osteopathic clinics and 1 beauty salon across Japan within its health services business, primarily offering judo theory, a form of osteopathic medicine practiced in Japan. To learn more, visit https://www.ryojbaba.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding rYojbaba’s strategy, mission, and future plans. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. rYojbaba undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: RYOJ@gateway-grp.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff09d595-7120-499c-bab7-ce17a99c8756





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