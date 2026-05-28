CG Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON) today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chat presentations at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference this month. The details of the upcoming events are as follows:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Presentation Time: 10:30-11:00 AM ET

Location: New York, New York

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Presentation Time: 2:40-3:15 PM ET

Location: Miami, Florida

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for the conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cgoncology.com. The webcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations and archived for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts

Media

Sarah Connors

Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology

sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations

Megan Knight

Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology

megan.knight@cgoncology.com

