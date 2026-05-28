Nasdaq Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: https://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Who: Adena Friedman, Chair & CEO, Nasdaq What: William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference When: Wednesday, June 3rd, 11:40 AM ET Who: Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq What: Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference When: Thursday, June 4th, 9:00 AM ET Who: Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq What: Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference When: Tuesday, June 9th, 8:15 AM ET

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

David Lurie

+1.914.538.0533

David.Lurie@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

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