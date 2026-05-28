Nasdaq Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in June with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: https://ir.nasdaq.com/.
|Who:
|Adena Friedman, Chair & CEO, Nasdaq
|What:
|William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference
|When:
|Wednesday, June 3rd, 11:40 AM ET
|Who:
|Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq
|What:
|Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference
|When:
|Thursday, June 4th, 9:00 AM ET
|Who:
|Tal Cohen, President, Nasdaq
|What:
|Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference
|When:
|Tuesday, June 9th, 8:15 AM ET
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
Media Relations Contact:
David Lurie
+1.914.538.0533
David.Lurie@Nasdaq.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com
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