Runway Growth Finance Corp. Prices Offering of 7.00% Notes due 2029

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $48.4 million after payment of underwriting discounts, commissions, and after deducting expenses payable by the Company related to this offering. The Notes will mature on December 1, 2029 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option on or after June 1, 2029. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof and will bear interest at a rate of 7.00% per year, payable semi-annually on each June 1 and December 1, commencing on December 1, 2026. The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its Credit Facility and for our general corporate purposes. As of May 27, 2026, the Company had $410.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under the Credit Facility. Borrowings under the Credit Facility bear interest on a per annum rate equal to the adjusted term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus an applicable margin rate that ranges from 2.95% to 3.35% per annum depending on the Company’s leverage ratio and number of loans in the collateral pool.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager and BC Partners Securities, LLC is acting as co-manager of this offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The free writing prospectus dated May 27, 2026, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

To obtain a copy of the effective shelf registration statement on file with the SEC and the prospectus supplement for this offering, please contact: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., 85 Broad Street, 23rd Floor, New York, New York 10004, or by telephone at (800) 966 1559.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of these securities or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P., and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our intentions related to the offering discussed in this press release and the use of proceeds from the offering, and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the SEC. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

IR Contacts:

Taylor Donahue, Prosek Partners, rway@prosek.com

Thomas B. Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, tr@runwaygrowth.com

Source: Runway Growth Finance Corp.