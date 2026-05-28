Kailera Therapeutics to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care, today announced that Ron Renaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, at 10:30 am EDT.

A live webcast will be available on the Events page of Kailera’s investor website. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.

About Kailera Therapeutics

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care by progressing a diversified pipeline to provide options for people living with obesity no matter where they are in their treatment journey. With an obesity-first focus, Kailera is advancing four clinical-stage product candidates leveraging multiple GLP-1-based mechanisms of action and routes of administration specifically designed to address critical needs in the current therapeutic landscape with a lead product candidate, ribupatide injection (also known as KAI-9531), that has the potential for the greatest weight loss. Ribupatide injection is in global Phase 3 trials as a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist. Kailera is expanding the ribupatide franchise by developing a once-daily oral formulation with the goal of providing an oral option with the potential for compelling weight loss and highly differentiated tolerability. Additionally, Kailera is advancing the development of KAI-7535, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, and KAI-4729, a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor tri-agonist. Kailera’s vision is to deliver category-leading obesity management medications that give people the power to restore their health and transform their lives. Kailera is based in Waltham, MA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Special Note Regarding Kailera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the profile of product candidates, the potential of Kailera’s portfolio, the timing, design and outcome of research and development activities, market opportunities for product candidates, the competitive landscape, and participation in upcoming events or presentations. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," “suggest,” "plan," “goal,” “vision,” "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Kailera cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Information in this press release may also include statements relating to past performance, which should not be regarded as a reliable indicator of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions together with projections of the future which are inherently uncertain, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in clinical development, regulatory review, manufacturing, competition, market opportunities, reliance on third parties, estimates of capital requirements, needs for additional financing, and other important factors, including those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Kailera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Kailera undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Kailera may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Maura Gavaghan

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

maura.gavaghan@kailera.com