James Altucher Has Spent 40 Years Spotting Breakthroughs Before Wall Street. He Says the One Unfolding Right Now Dwarfs Everything He's Seen

Baltimore, MD, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Altucher has a reputation for seeing things early. He said bitcoin was the future in 2013 at $114. He predicted Facebook would hit $100 billion when the company was worth $5 million. He called the streaming revolution years before Netflix became a household name.

Now, in a new free presentation , the Wall Street Journal best-selling author and former hedge fund manager says all of those calls may pale in comparison to what is about to unfold — and he's pointing to a specific window on the calendar that he believes will determine who profits and who gets left behind.

Why Altucher Says This Moment Is Different

SpaceX's confidential SEC filing in April set the machinery in motion. Financial outlets from Reuters to Kiplinger have confirmed that the company is targeting a June listing at a valuation north of $1.75 trillion. Teslarati reports that Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters assembling what would be the most valuable public offering ever completed.

Altucher acknowledges the scale but says the headlines are burying the lead. The financial engine propelling the entire valuation, he argues, is not rockets or Mars missions. It is a satellite internet network that quietly became one of the fastest-growing technology businesses on the planet.

What Four Decades of Pattern Recognition Tell Him

Altucher's presentation draws a through line across every major internet era. He walks through what happened financially each time connectivity took a generational leap forward — from dial-up to broadband to cable to mobile — and argues that the satellite era represents the fifth and largest of these shifts.

As he frames it: "Each time a situation like this happens… Enormous amounts of money are lost by those who don't see what's happening, as old technologies become obsolete… And, more importantly for you… Massive amounts of money are made by those who see what's coming ahead of time."

He says the pattern has repeated with enough consistency across decades that ignoring it now, with the SEC paperwork already filed and a roadshow imminent, would be a mistake he does not intend to make.

The Opportunity Altucher Says Nobody Else Is Presenting

While most pre-IPO coverage has centered on how to buy SpaceX shares once they begin trading, Altucher's presentation takes an entirely different approach. He focuses on a small technology company that he believes holds a patent essential to the satellite network's next phase of growth.

As he explains: "Since they're fully protected by this patent, I expect Elon has no choice but to buy this company out for tens of billions of dollars, in order to integrate its patented direct-to-device technology."

Altucher says he expects the acquisition to surface alongside the broader IPO timeline, and that investors who position themselves in the smaller company before that announcement stand to benefit disproportionately compared to those buying into the offering itself.

His presentation names the company, details its technology, and provides instructions on how to take a position.

Why Altucher Chose to Speak Now

Altucher says he has watched this pattern enough times to know what happens once the mainstream spotlight turns on. Early movers capture the largest gains. Latecomers scramble for whatever remains.

As he puts it in his presentation: "Chances like this really do only come around once in a lifetime. And when they do, 99% of people do nothing… they simply sit on the sidelines and get left behind."

He released the presentation specifically to reach people before the June roadshow shifts the conversation permanently.

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher has built and sold multiple companies over a career spanning more than four decades. He is a Wall Street Journal best selling author, the host of The James Altucher Show — downloaded more than 70 million times — and a former hedge fund manager who ran Formula Capital and helped found the $200 million venture firm 212 Ventures. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.