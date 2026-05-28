Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Townhomes at Emberly in Alpharetta, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest luxury townhomes, Emberly - Mariposa Collection, in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 2010 Rosewood Drive in Alpharetta.

Located in charming Alpharetta, Emberly - Mariposa Collection offers three-story townhomes with over 2,500 square feet of luxury living space. These exquisite homes include 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, flex rooms, and 2-car garages, with options for decks to enjoy outdoor living. Homes in this community are priced from the upper $700,000s.





"This exclusive community exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury lifestyle, offering elegant townhome designs in a sought-after location near downtown Alpharetta," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "Home shoppers are encouraged to visit soon to tour the community and discover the personalization options available to create their dream home."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Emberly - Mariposa Collection will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care included, as well as proximity to Wills Park, Avalon, and other popular shopping, dining, and recreation options. The community is also located within the esteemed Fulton County Schools district, including Milton High School, and is within walking distance of the top-rated FCS Innovation Academy magnet high school.

For more information on Emberly - Mariposa Collection and other Toll Brothers communities in Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)