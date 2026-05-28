Yuki and Integrate.io Partner to Deliver Fully Predictable, End-to-End Data Cost Optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuki, the Contextual Execution Layer for modern data platforms, and Integrate.io, a leading no-code data pipeline platform, today announced a strategic technology partnership. The collaboration integrates Yuki's automated compute optimization directly into the Integrate.io ecosystem, delivering the first truly end-to-end cost-predictable data stack: fixed-fee pipelines on the ingestion side, and automated warehouse cost control on the compute side.

Two Sides of the Same Cost Problem

For years, data teams have faced unpredictable costs from two directions at once. On the pipeline side, consumption-based pricing from traditional ETL vendors means bills spike as data volumes grow. On the warehouse side, cloud compute costs fluctuate based on query volume, workload patterns, and resource sizing, with no automatic mechanism to govern spend.

Integrate.io solved the pipeline side with its flat-fee, unlimited-usage model: one predictable monthly price, regardless of data volumes, pipelines, or connectors. Yuki solves the warehouse side by acting as an intelligent compute control layer that automatically right-sizes warehouses and routes queries to the most cost-efficient resource, in real time, with no code changes required.

Together, they close the loop entirely.





What the Partnership Delivers

Joint customers of Integrate.io and Yuki now have access to a fully optimized data stack with no surprises at either end:

Complete cost predictability: Fixed-fee pipeline pricing from Integrate.io, combined with Yuki's automated warehouse optimization, eliminates unpredictable spend at every layer of the data stack.

Automated warehouse optimization: Yuki continuously monitors Snowflake workloads driven by Integrate.io pipelines and dynamically adjusts compute to match actual demand, cutting wasted spend without any manual intervention.

Zero engineering overhead: Both platforms are built for low-code and no-code operation. Integrate.io moves data without custom pipeline code; Yuki optimizes compute without changes to queries, workflows, or infrastructure.

Faster time to insight: Optimized compute means Integrate.io-powered pipelines land data in the warehouse faster, with Yuki ensuring downstream queries run at peak efficiency.

What the Companies Are Saying

"Integrate.io has built something genuinely rare in this market: a data pipeline platform with fully predictable pricing that scales without surprises. That philosophy maps perfectly to what Yuki does on the warehouse side. Most data teams are still managing two different cost problems with two completely separate toolsets, and no visibility into how they interact. This partnership changes that. For the first time, customers can have complete, automated cost control from the moment data leaves the source to the moment it powers a query, with no engineering effort on either side."

- Ido Arieli Noga, CEO & Co-Founder, Yuki

"Predictability is at the core of everything we do at Integrate.io. Our customers choose us because they want a pipeline platform that grows with them without turning into a surprise on their cloud bill. Partnering with Yuki extends that predictability all the way to the warehouse. Together, we're giving data teams the confidence to scale their stack without worrying about where the next cost spike is coming from. This is exactly the kind of partnership that delivers real, measurable value for our customers."

- Donal Tobin, CEO, Integrate.io

A Joint Go-to-Market Around Cost Predictability

As part of the partnership, Yuki and Integrate.io will collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives targeting data teams that are actively looking to reduce and control cloud costs. This includes co-marketing through blog and email campaigns, joint customer enablement, and a shared narrative around end-to-end data stack cost optimization. Both companies will be featured as recommended complementary solutions within each other's ecosystems.

About Yuki

Yuki is the Contextual Execution Layer for data platforms - the missing layer between data consumers and cloud compute. Yuki automatically matches every query to the right resource before it runs, continuously monitoring workload metadata to detect inefficiencies, right-size warehouses, and route queries to the most optimal destination. With no code changes, no data access, and setup in minutes, Yuki reduces cloud spend, accelerates query performance, and delivers full visibility into compute usage. Available for Snowflake today, with BigQuery support coming soon.

Learn more: www.yukidata.com

About Integrate.io

Integrate.io is a complete, no-code data pipeline platform offering ETL, ELT, CDC, and Reverse ETL in a single unified solution. Founded in 2012 and trusted by hundreds of customers, including Fortune 500 companies, Integrate.io is built on a fixed-fee, unlimited-usage pricing model that gives data teams complete cost predictability regardless of data volumes or pipeline complexity. With 150+ connectors and 220+ out-of-the-box transformations, Integrate.io enables both technical and non-technical users to move and prepare data without engineering dependencies.

Learn more: www.integrate.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bd58f61-00c1-4d6c-a934-730268247c43