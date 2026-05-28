New Toll Brothers Community, Liberty Ridge, is Now Open in Boulder City, Nevada

BOULDER CITY, Nev., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Las Vegas-area community, Liberty Ridge, is now open in Boulder City, Nevada. Overlooking Boulder Creek Golf Club, this exclusive community features two collections of single-family homes featuring expansive home sites and modern architecture just minutes from exceptional recreational opportunities. The Sales Center is now open at Adams Boulevard and Bristlecone Drive in Boulder City.

Liberty Ridge offers single- and two-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,690 to over 3,600 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and spacious 3- to 4-car garages. Select home designs offer optional boat and RV storage, multigenerational living suites, and flexible spaces to accommodate a variety of lifestyles. Homes in the Windmarch Collection are priced from the upper $700,000s and homes in the Crestfield Collection are priced from the low $900,000s.





“Liberty Ridge is a truly unique community that combines rarely available new construction luxury homes with the charm of Boulder City,” said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “Homeowners will enjoy the serene location, proximity to Lake Mead and Hoover Dam, and the opportunity to personalize their dream home with Toll Brothers’ signature quality and craftsmanship.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Located just 15 minutes from Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam, Liberty Ridge offers residents the perfect blend of tranquility and adventure. The community is adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club, Veterans Memorial Park, and charming downtown Boulder City, which features a calendar full of events and cherished traditions. The excitement of Las Vegas is just a 20-minute drive away, offering world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment.

For more information on Liberty Ridge and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Las Vegas, call 855-700-8655 or visit TollBrothersLasVegas.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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