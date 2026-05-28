USA Rare Earth’s Chief Global Policy Officer Gregory Bowman Appointed to Department of War’s Science, Technology and Innovation Board

STILLWATER, Okla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (“USAR” or the “Company”), a rare earth, critical minerals and advanced materials company, today announced that Gregory Bowman, Chief Global Policy Officer, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of War’s newly established Science, Technology and Innovation Board (STIB). The STIB is charged with solving complex national security problems for the Secretary of War, the Deputy Secretary of War, the Under Secretaries of War, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior Department officials.

The STIB, which was established in early 2026 following the merger of the Defense Science Board and the Defense Innovation Board, is designed to accelerate the delivery of breakthrough technologies and capabilities to the American warfighter. Mr. Bowman joins a select group of 33 members drawn from government, industry, academia, and the research community.

“Greg’s appointment to the STIB is a recognition of his standing as one of the nation’s foremost voices on national security policy and the defense industrial base,” said Barbara Humpton, Chief Executive Officer of USA Rare Earth. “In an era of intensifying geopolitical threats, the nation is well served when leaders of Greg’s experience lend their judgment to its most pressing security challenges. We congratulate him on this honor and are proud to count him among our colleagues.”

“I am honored to join the Science, Technology and Innovation Board at such a consequential moment for American defense and industrial policy,” said Mr. Bowman. “Strengthening how the nation develops and fields breakthrough technologies and secures critical supply chains is among the most urgent challenges we face. I look forward to supporting the board’s vital mission of delivering decisive capabilities to the American warfighter.”

Disclosure: Mr. Bowman serves on the STIB strictly in his personal capacity and in adherence with all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. His views and contributions to the STIB are his own. His appointment to this position does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an endorsement of USA Rare Earth or its products, services, or commercial interests by the Department of War, the STIB, or the U.S. Government in any way.

About Greg Bowman

Greg Bowman serves as Chief Global Policy Officer at USA Rare Earth, where he leads the Company’s public policy, corporate affairs, government relations, and strategic communications efforts.

Mr. Bowman brings decades of experience across national security policy, legislation, global strategy, and complex infrastructure and technology programs. Prior to joining USA Rare Earth, he served in senior leadership roles at Siemens Government Technologies, including Chief Corporate Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President, National Security Solutions. Before Siemens, Mr. Bowman served for 26 years in the U.S. Army in senior leadership and legal roles, retiring at the rank of Colonel.

Mr. Bowman received a bachelor’s degree from Longwood University in sociology and pre-law, and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He also earned a Master of Military Law and Government Contracting from the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center & School, and a Master of Military Arts and Sciences from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He previously served on the U.S. Army Science Board and the U.S. Department of Defense Business Board, and currently serves on the Founding Council of PRISM, the Strategic Council of the Silverado Policy Accelerator, and the Board of Directors of Hope for the Warriors.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is building a fully integrated rare earth and permanent magnet value chain across the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil. Through its ownership of Less Common Metals (LCM), one of the world’s leading producers of rare earth metals and alloys, its development of magnet manufacturing capacity in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Pela Ema mine in Brazil (subject to closing the SVG transaction) and the Round Top deposit in Texas, USA Rare Earth operates across the entire value chain from mining to metal-making, alloy production and neodymium magnet manufacturing. USA Rare Earth is establishing a secure, Western-aligned supply of materials essential to the aerospace and defense, semiconductor, data center, physical AI, autonomous systems, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit www.usare.com.

USAR Investor Contact:

J.B. Lowe, CFA

VP, Head of Investor Relations

IR@usare.com

USAR Media Relations Contact:

Collected Strategies

usar-cs@collectedstrategies.com