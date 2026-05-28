Dave To Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Los Angeles, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that it will join the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 1, 2026. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index tracks companies that meet specific inclusion criteria for performance, liquidity and market capitalization, and comprises key players in the small-cap U.S. equity market segment.

“Our inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 is a reflection of the hard work of our team and the trust that our members place in us every day,” said Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave. “This milestone further reinforces our conviction in Dave’s growth algorithm and the path ahead.”

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a U.S. neobank pioneering innovative credit products for everyday Americans. For more information about the Company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Stefan Norbom

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com